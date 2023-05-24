Renowned hockey legend and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby, had an unexpected encounter late Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Reports indicate that Kyle Dubas was spotted at the Penguins' practice facility, meeting with Sidney Crosby and several other members of the Penguins organization. The discussions extended well into the night, generating considerable speculation among passionate NHL fans on Reddit.

The news, shared by Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, has sparked a wave of reactions among NHL fans on Reddit.

Taylor Haase @TaylorHaasePGH

dkpittsburghsports.com/2023/05/24/pen… Here's the latest on the Kyle Dubas front in the Penguins' GM search. Here's the latest on the Kyle Dubas front in the Penguins' GM search. dkpittsburghsports.com/2023/05/24/pen…

One fan on the forum couldn't help but express their curiosity about the timing of the meeting, saying:

"How late? Because it's the middle of the night right now lol."

The unexpected rendezvous between Dubas and Crosby has certainly piqued the interest of fans, leaving them wondering what the nature of the conversation might have been.

Speculating on the purpose of the meeting, another fan hypothesized:

"I assume it was Dubas asking Sid about his vision for the team, what needs to improve, etc. Or it could have just been a friendly conversation about nothing at all lol."

The Reddit community seems divided on whether the meeting held significant implications or if it was merely a casual exchange between the two hockey personalities.

One fan added a touch of humor to the discussion, suggesting:

"Crosby then took Dubas to Applebees for half-priced apps."

The speculation didn't stop there, as another enthusiastic Reddit user humorously chimed in, saying:

"If Sid brought Dubas some of his Banana Bread, and they chilled and watched some Jeopardy, it's a done deal. DUBAS TO PIT E5."

As fans continue to discuss the unexpected meeting between Dubas and Crosby, it remains to be seen what, if any, concrete developments will arise from their encounter. For now, the Reddit community is abuzz with excitement and curiosity, eagerly awaiting further information or updates regarding this intriguing meeting.

Exploring more about the Penguins and Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins didn't qualify for the playoffs this season despite winning a good number of games. It was one of the best performances in Sidney Crosby's career, yet luck was not on their side.

The Pittsburgh Penguins chose Sidney Crosby as the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft. Throughout his career, which has been entirely with the Penguins, Crosby has achieved remarkable statistics, including 541 goals and 928 assists in 1157 NHL games.

Poll : 0 votes