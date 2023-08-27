Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has taken his offseason setup to the next level with a unique architectural addition inspired by none other than NHL superstar Sidney Crosby.

Hughes recently showcased his lakeside home in Bloomington, Michigan, which he shares with his brother Jack. The waterfront property resonates with childhood memories of tubing and skiing, making it an ideal retreat.

However, the standout feature of the residence is the bespoke shooting area designed to elevate their hockey skills. The player revealed that the idea for the state-of-the-art facility stemmed from a visit to Sidney Crosby's home in Halifax.

The experience of training with Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon prior to their rookie seasons left a lasting impression on Hughes. He was particularly captivated by Crosby's impressive shooting room. He recalled:

"Crosby had the sickest shooting room. When we were going to buy this, we were like, 'Yeah, we have to have a sick shooting room."

Since his NHL debut, Quinn Hughes has been recognized as one of the league's brightest young defensive talents. With a stellar 76-point performance in the previous season, he continues to ascend in his career.

As he looks to the 2023-24 season, his enhanced training setup might just propel him and the Vancouver Canucks to new heights, potentially clinching a long-awaited playoff berth after a four-year hiatus.

A glimpse into Sidney Crosby's diverse residences

Famously hailed as "The Next One" in homage to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" title, Sidney Crosby has left an indelible mark on hockey enthusiasts worldwide with his extraordinary talent.

Since assuming the captaincy of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2007, Crosby has amassed an impressive array of honors, adding to his team's glory. Yet, beyond his on-ice accomplishments, curiosity often centers on his off-ice life, particularly his residences.

In Sewickley, Pennsylvania, stands the Edgeworth Mansion—an $800,000 property Crosby acquired in 2011. Razing the original structure, he replaced it with a sprawling 10,642-square-foot mansion. Pittsburgh, too, was once home to Crosby's New England Farmhouse, though he later upgraded, selling it to the Penguins' CEO in 2011.

In 2006, the player procured a serene lakefront haven near Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. This retreat, nestled by a 14-kilometer lake, mirrors his love for fishing and conviviality. Additionally, Crosby's childhood abode in Cole Harbor remains, a tribute to his profound roots.

From Sewickley to Nova Scotia, each property underscores Crosby's pursuit of equilibrium between seclusion and accessibility. His residences mirror his journey from prodigious talent to NHL luminary, while his humility and community involvement persist despite his accomplishments.