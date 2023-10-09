Sidney Crosby's longtime Penguins teammate takes up leadership responsibilities alongside his captain

In the world of ice hockey, leadership can make or break teams. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, this has long been represented by their captain, Sidney Crosby. More recently, Evgeni Malkin has also shared this responsibility, contributing significantly to their team's success and helping Sidney Crosby as their captain.

During a post-practice interview posted on the Penguins X account, Evgeni Malkin said,

“It’s special, for sure. But it’s like, nothing changed… We try and be the best every practice, every game. We are leaders for this group. Everybody looking to us. Try support each other and be ready to play.”

Sidney Crosby's longtime Penguins teammate - Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin has been one of Crosby's closest teammates for an extended period. After joining the Pittsburgh Penguins as an NHL rookie in 2006 and quickly making a name for himself as an elite performer.

Malkin soon won three Stanley Cup championships: 2009, 2016 and 2017. Received multiple accolades such as winning the 2007 Calder Memorial Trophy as top rookie as well as four All-Star Game selections including two Art Ross Trophies.

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain - Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby was born on August 7, 1987, in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Since becoming captain in 2007 has served as an invaluable leader for his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates and beyond.

Renowned for his exceptional skills and strategic acumen, Crosby has led them to multiple victories - winning Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017. His composed demeanor and knack for remaining collected in high-pressure situations have earned him immense admiration from both teammates and hockey fans around the globe.

Malkin has shown more than his abilities on the ice; he's also shown an exceptional capacity for leadership. Malkin's leadership style complements that of Crosby perfectly. Where Crosby is often associated with calm and strategic approaches to game situations, Malkin brings fiery intensity.

Malkin has distinguished himself with both on and off-ice leadership qualities. Known for his unfaltering camaraderie and constant support to teammates. His commitment to both team and sport can be seen through signing a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension in July 2022 with his home team.

Sidney Crosby wears the captain's badge of the Pittsburgh Penguins now; however, leadership responsibilities are shared between himself and Evgeni Malkin as long-time teammates.

Their combined leadership drives the Penguins success on and off the ice; going forward this partnership will likely remain key to both team strategy and identity.