Sidney Crosby's Penguins contribute 10 out of NHL Record 114 goals scored on Saturday (November 4): A closer look

The Penguins were outstanding during Saturday's historic night for the NHL. A total of 114 goals were scored across 15 games, setting a new record for the most goals in a single day in the league's history.

The Pittsburgh Penguins played a starring role in this unprecedented scoring spectacle, accounting for a remarkable 10 goals in their dominant 10-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. This extraordinary offensive outburst not only secured a record but also entertained the Penguins fans big time.

The previous record for the most goals in a single day in the NHL was 104, set on April 29, 2022, across 15 games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the San Jose Sharks, a team currently in a rebuilding phase. The Sharks have struggled this season, falling to a challenging record of 0-10-1 to start the season. They are the first team to allow 10 or more goals in back-to-back games since the Boston Bruins in 1965.

The Pens' incredible performance catapulted them from 22nd to eighth in the NHL in terms of goals per game.

Let's take a closer look at the goals scored:

Reilly Smith: Assisted by Erik Karlsson and Jake Guentzel (Power Play) Reilly Smith: Assisted by Marcus Pettersson and Bryan Rust Jake Guentzel: Assisted by Bryan Rust and P.O. Joseph Vinnie Hinostroza: Unassisted Evgeni Malkin: Assisted by Reilly Smith and Rickard Rakell Kris Letang: Assisted by Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust Matt Nieto: Assisted by Noel Acciari and Vinnie Hinostroza Bryan Rust: Assisted by Jake Guentzel and Erik Karlsson Evgeni Malkin: Assisted by Reilly Smith and Rickard Rakell Jake Guentzel: Unassisted

Key contributions as the Penguins win over Sharks

The Pens' record-setting offensive display not only made history but also highlighted the depth and talent within their roster. While this game showcased their scoring ability, it also emphasized their potential as serious contenders in the NHL.

Key Contributors

Vinnie Hinostroza added an offensive spark to the fourth line with a goal and an assist.

Reilly Smith, acquired by the Penguins in a shrewd deal, continued his impressive start to the season with a four-point performance (2G-2A).

Bryan Rust recorded a five-point night (1G-4A).

With established stars like Sidney Crosby and emerging talents like Rust, Smith, and Guentzel, the Pens are set for an exciting season filled with playoff aspirations.