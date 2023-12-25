Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has shown his thoughtfulness beyond the rink to make Christmas special for his teammates. Known for his humility and care for those around him, Crosby's gestures have now become a heartwarming tradition for the Penguins.

Teammates, such as Marcus Pettersson and Kris Letang, shared anecdotes about Crosby's unique holiday contributions during the team's last practice before the break.

According to the NHL.com, Pettersson playfully mentioned Crosby's penchant for baking:

"His mom’s famous recipe"

Letang added with a smile,

"He's got a little addiction."

Nathan MacKinnon, a close friend and fellow Cole Harbour native, emphasized Crosby's selfless demeanor, noting that he goes above and beyond to give to others without expecting anything in return. MacKinnon stated,

"He’ll spend money on his friends and I’m sure his family, but never really on himself. He’s not a flashy guy, obviously. But he’s very thoughtful."

Marcus Pettersson said,

“I don't know if he has a thought behind it about when he retires, that he is expecting a lot of gifts back from everybody (laughs). But I don't think so. I think he’s just a great guy.”

Former teammate Kris Letang shared a memorable Christmas gift from a year or two ago when Crosby personalized AirPods for each player. Letang reminisced,

"I remember he gave the guys AirPods for Christmas, each one personalized with the player’s number on the case."

Crosby's heartwarming gestures

Jordan Staal, who played with Crosby during his early years, still cherishes the iPad he received from Crosby after the latter won the Rocket Richard Trophy in the 2009-10 season. Staal recalled with a smile,

"He got them for the whole team. I swear I still have it. The sad part is I think one of my kids smacks it around a bit. But I thought that was pretty cool."

The Nova Scotia Showdown, hosted by Sidney Crosby in his home province, featured gift bags with local items and his mom's banana bread. Fellow Nova Scotia native Ryan Graves shared,

"It was great. He put a lot of effort into that weekend, and I think guys really appreciated what it meant to him and how much he put into it."

Crosby's ability to balance his elite talent on the ice with unparalleled leadership and genuine compassion off the ice makes him not only a hockey icon but a true friend and captain to cherish.