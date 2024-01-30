Sidney Crosby's top 2 TV series recommendations include popular crime serial drama starring Wentworth Miller

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shared some TV series recommendations for fans to enjoy during the team's bye week.

The Penguins' bye-week started on Sunday, and they won't be back on the ice until Feb. 6. While they're taking a break, Crosby suggested two popular TV series for fans to watch over the week.

Crsoby's first TV series recommendation is "Shrinking." It's a comedy drama series created by Bill Lawerence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein and has one season with 10 episodes.

"Prison Break" is the second TV series recommended by Sidney Crosby. It's a popular crime serial drama filled with action, thrillers and intense crime drama. The show revolves around Michael Scofield, played by British-American actor Wentworth Miller, the protagonist in the series.

"Prison Break" was released in 2005 and has five seasons. Those who haven't watched Crosby's recommended series yet can have quality TV time watching them until the Penguins return to the ice. The aforementioned two TV series can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Hulu.

How has Sidney Crosby fared for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Arizona Coyotes

Crosby has remained with the Penguins since getting drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft. The 38-year-old veteran is in his 19th season in the NHL.

Despite his age, "Sid the Kid" is still the best player for the Penguins this season. Sidney Crosby leads the Pens in scoring with 50 points, through 27 goals in 46 games. He's projected for 89 points (48 goals and 41 assists).

Meanwhile, the Pens have had an underwhelming start to the season. One of the reasons for that is their inconsistency, which has slimmed their chances of making it to the playoffs.

With 51 points (22-17-7), the Pens are fifth in the Metro Division and seven points behind the first-placed Toronto Maple Leafs in the East's wild card standings. Crosby and the Penguins return to the ice when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 6.