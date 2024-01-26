"Sidney Crosby YOU are a Philadelphia Flyer": Fans speculate No. 87 demanding a trade after Pens’ thinning playoffs chances

Despite Sidney Crosby's (36) remarkable season, his team Penguins have lost four of their last five games and are having an overall poor season.

Crosby's impressive stats, boasting 27 goals and 48 points in 44 games with a projected 21.8 adjusted Goals Above Replacement this season, stick out for the Penguins, who have otherwise had a poor outing as a team.

They are currently sitting five points out of the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot and have the oldest roster in the NHL.

As the team continues to struggle, many fans are beginning to wonder that Crosby may demand a trade to a more competitive outfit, especially given his age (36).

TSN analyst Bryan Hayes urges Penguins to release Sidney Crosby

TSN reporter Bryan Hayes prompted an interesting thought in the hockey sphere. He suggested that the Pittsburgh Penguins may consider a different path for their iconic leader, Sidney Crosby.

Comparing with Tom Brady's triumphant switch from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said.

"Get Sidney Crosby out of Pittsburgh. Follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady."

He added:

"He will always be remembered as a Penguin. It’s him and Mario Lemieux. The two greatest Penguins of all time. He’s given everything he possibly could to that franchise. That franchise is no longer repaying him."

Highlighting Crosby's enduring excellence at 36, Hayes drew parallels between Crosby and Tom Brady.

"If he follows in the footsteps of Brady, goes somewhere else, wins a Cup, is competitive… that is going to make the case for him to get into the top five all time."

Overall, Crosby has career stats of 577 goals and 973 assists in 1234 games. He has won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins on three occasions in his career.