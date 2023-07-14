"Signing a guy with 0 NHL experience to 3 years wow" - NHL fans react as St Louis Blues sign Dalibor Dvorsky to new deal

In a surprising move, the St. Louis Blues recently announced the signing of forward Dalibor Dvorsky to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract. The news quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting varied reactions from NHL fans.

Taking to Twitter, the St. Louis Blues shared a post with the caption:

"We told you we liked this kid"

It hints at their confidence in the young forward. However, some NHL fans seemed less than impressed with the signing, expressing their concerns about the team's decision.

One fan, clearly disappointed, commented:

"Blues continue to be poverty. 3 years for someone with zero NHL experience."

Another fan echoed these sentiments, criticizing Blues' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong, saying:

"Signing a guy with 0 NHL experience to 3 years, wow! Fire Armstrong."

While some fans expressed their disappointment and skepticism, others took a different approach, calling for a change in a different area of the team.

"Announce Binnington buyout."

For now, the St. Louis Blues have made their move, and NHL fans have voiced their opinions. It remains to be seen how this signing will impact the team's future and whether Dalibor Dvorsky will prove himself as a valuable asset to the Blues organization.

Dalibor Dvorsky agrees to a 3-year contract at the entry-level

The St. Louis Blues have secured a promising addition to their roster as they announced the signing of forward Dalibor Dvorsky to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract. Dvorsky, who was chosen as the 10th overall pick by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft, brings a wealth of experience and potential to the team.

At the age of 18, Dvorsky already boasts professional experience from his time with AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. In 38 regular-season games, he showcased his skill set by contributing 14 points, consisting of six goals and eight assists. His performance caught the attention of scouts, leading to his selection by the Blues in the recent draft.

Hailing from Zvolen, Slovakia, Dalibor Dvorsky has also made his mark on the international stage. Representing Team Slovakia at the U-18 and U-20 World Junior Championships, he demonstrated his scoring prowess. Notably, he notched an impressive 13 points, including eight goals, in just seven games during the U-18 tournament, earning himself a well-deserved spot on the All-Star Team.

Dalibor Dvorsky's talent extends beyond his international achievements. In the 2021-22 season, he made valuable contributions to AIK and AIK J20. With AIK, he recorded three points in 17 games, while with AIK J20, he accumulated an impressive 40 points, showcasing his scoring ability with 20 goals and 20 assists.

