SKA HC reveals touching gesture by team for Rodion Amirov's family

In a deeply poignant gesture dedicated to the memory of Rodion Amirov, SKA Hockey Club has exemplified the true essence of sportsmanship.

Head coach Roman Rotenberg announced that, in a unanimous decision with the players, the team would donate the million rubles prize (secured through their triumphant victory at the Liga Stavok Sochi XHL) to Amirov's family.

Amirov's death reverberated profoundly within the SKA team, touching every player, coach, and staff member. This collective choice to contribute their well-deserved winnings to the Amirov family underscores the team's empathy and unity.

Expand Tweet

This selfless act highlights the unity of purpose and shared humanity that sports can inspire. In a world where victories are celebrated, it is this act of empathy and solidarity that truly defines the character of SKA Hockey Club.

Maple Leafs' John Tavares pays tribute to Rodion Amirov

In a gripping moment during the 2020 NHL draft, Mitch Marner, a talented forward of the Toronto Maple Leafs, selected Rodion Amirov as the 15th overall pick. Former Leafs' General Manager Kyle Dubas opted for the young KHL standout, recognizing his exceptional speed, scoring prowess, and remarkable versatility.

Amirov's passing, announced by his agent Dan Milstein on Twitter, struck a chord within the Maple Leafs community.

Captain John Tavares took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences:

"His smile and joy for life & hockey was infectious. My teammates & I are grateful for our time spent with him & forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We’ll miss him dearly."

Tavares' tribute encapsulates Amirov's resilient spirit and leaves an indelible mark on the Maple Leafs' community. In the face of tragedy, his words serve as a comforting embrace to those affected and stand as a testament to the enduring impact of Rodion Amirov's presence.