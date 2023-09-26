"Slap in the face": Paul Bissonnette weighs in Steve Stamkos' contract extension drama

Former NHL player and analyst Paul Bissonnette is unhappy that the Tampa Bay Lightning hasn't offered Steven Stamkos a contract extension.

Stamkos was drafted first overall by the Lightning in 2008 and has spent his entire career with the franchise. He also was named captain in 2014 and has led Tampa Bay to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Following the news of Stamkos not getting a new extended deal, Bissonnette took aim at the Lightning organization on his Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

"The fact that they haven't reached out to him to start negotiations is such a slap in the face. Mind you, you might think Steven Stamkos, how old is he, like 36, 37. No, he's 33 years old, he's two years removed from a 104-point season and last year was over a point per game with 84 points. In order to keep him a Tampa Bay Lightning, I would probably offer him a five-to-six-year deal and you could probably keep his AAV in the 5.5 to 6.5 number."

Although Stamkos is the face of the franchise, he is entering the final year of his contract. He also shocked many at media day when he expressed his disappointment with the team's contract talks.

"To be honest I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So it was something that I expressed at the end of last year, that I wanted to get something done before training camp. I'm ready whenever, so I guess that was something that that I didn't see coming, but it is what it is."

The Lightning captain has repeatedly said he wants to spend his entire career with Tampa Bay.

Steven Stamkos' career

Steven Stamkos, as mentioned, was drafted first overall in 2008 and made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old.

Stamkos has skated in 1,003 regular season games and also has played in 123 playoff games. He has recorded 515 goals and 541 assists for 1,056 points in the regular season. In the playoffs, he has 45 goals and 50 assists for 95 points.

Stamkos is entering the final year of his eight-year $68,000,000 deal he signed in 2016.

