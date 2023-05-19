Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Don't miss out on the thrilling battle between Slovakia and Kazakhstan in the 2023 IIHF World Championship, as the world's top ice hockey nations go head-to-head in this highly anticipated tournament. Grab your snacks, settle into your favorite viewing spot, and get ready to witness the excitement unfold.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Match Details

The highly anticipated clash between Slovakia and Kazakhstan in Group A of the World Championship is set to take place on May 19, 2023. The match will be held at Arena Riga, with the puck drop scheduled for 11:20 PM local time in Kazakhstan and 7:20 PM in Slovakia.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Streaming Options

For enthusiastic viewers in Kazakhstan, BasSport TV channel will provide comprehensive live coverage of this thrilling encounter. Fans can tune in to BasSport TV to catch all the action as these two teams battle it out on the ice.

In Slovakia, fans have multiple options to watch the game. RTVS Slovakia will be broadcasting the match, allowing viewers to witness the excitement from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, Slovak Radio will provide live radio coverage for those who prefer to listen to the game's play-by-play commentary.

For online streaming, viewers in Slovakia can visit Sport.sk, which will offer a live stream of the match. This platform ensures that fans can access the game anywhere with an internet connection, enabling them to experience the tournament's excitement on their preferred devices.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan: Game Preview

Slovakia is set to face Kazakhstan once again in Ice Hockey World Championship. With a history of closely contested matches between these two teams, anticipation is high for this matchup.

Looking back at their previous encounter in the same competition a year earlier, Kazakhstan emerged victorious with a narrow 4-3 win. This adds an extra layer of intensity to their upcoming game, as both teams aim to assert their dominance on the ice.

Kazakhstan has shown glimpses of potential this tournament. They started off with a surprise shootout victory over Norway (4-3), but have since struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only one goal in their next three games. Galym Mambetaliev's team has faced difficulties in imposing themselves against top competitors due to their lack of experience in taking initiative. Maxim Mukhametov has been a standout performer with two goals, although he has been overshadowed during crucial moments.

On the other hand, Slovakia finds itself in a relatively better position. While their scoring record may not be solid, they have managed to produce brilliant performances. Recently, they gave the Canadians a tough time, losing narrowly (1-2), and previously secured a close victory over Latvia (2-1). The team has adopted a pragmatic playing style, focusing on solid defensive fortifications. Samuel Glavai's outstanding saves have earned him a place in the starting lineup, contributing significantly to the team's success.

As the two teams step onto the ice, Slovakia will aim to build on their recent positive performances, relying on their defensive strength and seizing opportunities to score. Kazakhstan, on the other hand, will be eager to turn their fortunes around and showcase their potential against their opponents.

Poll : 0 votes