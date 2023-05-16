Slovenia vs Norway: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The stage is set. Anticipation is palpable, as the ice is about to witness Slovenia and Norway go head-to-head in a thrilling encounter at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Slovenia vs Norway: Match details

The exhilarating Group B ice hockey encounter between Slovenia and Norway is scheduled on May 16, 2023, at the electrifying Arena Riga. With a scheduled start time of 3:20 pm, this highly anticipated battle is set to ignite the ice.

Slovenia vs Norway: Streaming Options

For ardent fans in Slovenia eagerly awaiting the clash, the live broadcast of the game can be enjoyed on RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia.

These channels offer an immersive viewing experience, delivering all the heart-stopping action right to your screens. If you prefer streaming, as RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia provide broadband and mobile options, ensuring seamless access for viewers across Slovenia.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts in Norway can join in the excitement by tuning in to the Viaplay Group TV channel. As the official broadcaster, Viaplay Group will provide comprehensive coverage of the Slovenia vs Norway game, leaving no moment unnoticed and no goal uncelebrated.

Slovenia vs Norway: Game Preview

Both teams will look to secure a win at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and move up the Group B standings. Here are their head-to-head statistics and results from previous meetings.

In the last five years, Slovenia and Norway have met only once, in 2021 during the qualification for the Olympic Games, which Norway won 7-4. Slovenia's last triumph against Norway came in 2011 when they secured a 4-1 win at an international tournament on home ice.

Turning our attention to the current tournament, Slovenia has had a challenging start. They suffered a devastating 7-0 defeat against Switzerland in their opener. Although they put up a strong fight against Canada, leading 1-0 after the first period, they succumbed to a 5-2 loss. Occupying the last place in Group B, Slovenia faces the risk of relegation from the elite division.

Meanwhile, Norway has also encountered setbacks in their initial games but have secured a point. They engaged in an intense battle with Kazakhstan, resulting in a thrilling 3-3 draw that led to a shootout, where Norway narrowly fell short. Notably, Norway's power play has been effective, often capitalizing on numerical advantage.

Slovenia will be determined to bounce back from their previous defeats and showcase their resilience. Norway, meanwhile, will seek to build on their strong performances to secure a much-needed win. With both teams hungry for success, fans can expect a fiercely contested match on the ice.

