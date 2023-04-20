Dallas Stars fans took to Twitter to celebrate their team's dominant performance in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild

They won 7-3 on Wednesday to even the first-round series at one game apiece. In the process, the Stars bounced back from their Game 1 defeat on April 18, with the Wild winning 3-2.

Fans praised the team's resilience after a tough loss in the series opener and lauded the players' impressive performances.

One said:

"SMOKED EM"

Another chimed in:

"REVENGE HAS NEVER FELT SO GOOD"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Kayleigh @ShrimpyyShrimpp Dallas stars yall! I must be their lucky charm Dallas stars yall! I must be their lucky charm

Chris A @Chris63524261 @DallasStars A no stress W. TY. Will likely be the only one in this series, but what a way to respond. Roope baby! Robertson contributing with some gorgeous assists! Let’s go Stars!!!! @DallasStars A no stress W. TY. Will likely be the only one in this series, but what a way to respond. Roope baby! Robertson contributing with some gorgeous assists! Let’s go Stars!!!!

Takuache 6ix9ine @Takuache6ix9ine @DallasStars We need more Marc-André Fleury for the rest of the series @DallasStars We need more Marc-André Fleury for the rest of the series

SHHHHHH @Thot_Slots @DallasStars Oh come on admin, we want more smoke than that. Have we forgotten what they posted yesterday and today??? @DallasStars Oh come on admin, we want more smoke than that. Have we forgotten what they posted yesterday and today???

Connor @idk89697813 @DallasStars REVENGE HAS NEVER FELT SO GOOD @DallasStars REVENGE HAS NEVER FELT SO GOOD

Despite some physical altercations towards the end of the game, Dallas Stars fans remained focused on the team's impressive performance, expressing confidence in their ability to continue their momentum in Game 3 on Friday.

The series now shifts to Minnesota, where the Stars will look to take control and secure a crucial road win.

Dallas Stars dominate Minnesota Wild to even playoff series at 1-1

The Dallas Stars evened their first-round playoff series with the Minnesota Wild at one game apiece on Wednesday night, thanks to a dominant 7-3 win.

Roope Hintz was the standout performer for Dallas, scoring a hat-trick that comprised a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal and a power-play goal. His three goals were part of a six-goal second period for the Stars, where Evgenii Dadonov scored twice.

The Wild started the game strongly, with Marcus Johansson scoring on the power play to tie things up at 1-1 after Hintz's opener. However, the Stars quickly took control of the game, with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn scoring in the first period to give Dallas a 3-1 lead. Benn assisted on Dadonov's first goal early in the second period before Hintz and Dadonov struck twice in under a minute to put the game out of reach.

The Wild did score twice in quick succession in the second period, with Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau finding the net, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Stars. Minnesota goalie Marc-André Fleury, who had been excellent in the first game, struggled to keep up with Dallas' offensive onslaught and was replaced by Cam Talbot in the third period.

There were also some heated moments in the game, with several players receiving misconduct penalties in the final minutes. Despite the physical play, the Stars stayed focused to clinch an important win. The series now shifts back to Minnesota for Game 3, where both teams will look to gain the upper hand.

