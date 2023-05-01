Snoop Dogg emerges as part of bidding group for Ottawa Senators, will butt heads against Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds

Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has joined Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks's bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. It was confirmed by the rapper via Instagram on Monday. He expressed his excitement to be a part of the ownership team and stated his desire to popularize hockey within the black community.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, wrote on Instagram:

"Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I'm looking forward to being a part of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY,"

According to Ian Mendes of The Athletic, Snoop Dogg is one of more than 12 investors in the group, with the majority being people of color. The report also suggests that Broadus Jr. plans to attend several Senators games next season if the group wins the bid. The hip-hop artist is keen on helping grow the sport and connect with minority groups.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group have often been cited as favorites to win the bid. Last week, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported that the Remington Group "is prepared to bid more than $1 billion to buy the Senators and the Canadian Tire Centre."

Garrioch had previously reported that the deadline for the second and final round of bids for the team is May 15. Seven groups remain in the bidding for the Senators.

Broadus Jr's involvement in the ownership group adds an interesting twist to the race to acquire the Senators. The idea of a hip-hop artist becoming a part-owner of an NHL team is certainly unique and could bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table.

With the bid deadline rapidly approaching, we'll soon get to know the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Snoop Dogg: Rapper, Actor, Businessman, and Now NHL Team Owner?

Snoop Dogg is a name that needs no introduction. The rapper and actor has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He first gained recognition in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, "Deep Cover".

With over 23 million albums sold in the US and 35 million sold worldwide, Broadus Jr. has amassed an impressive discography throughout his career. He has won numerous awards, including an American Music Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also received 17 Grammy Award nominations.

In 2022, he performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop Dogg's legacy in music and entertainment is undeniable. His newfound interest in becoming a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators shows he is committed to growing the sport of hockey.

