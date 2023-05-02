Snoop Dogg aims to fill hockey void in America, wants to build Snoop Youth Hockey League

Legendary rapper and longtime hockey fan Snoop Dogg has big plans for the Ottawa Senators, should he and Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks successfully purchase the NHL team. In addition to becoming part of the ownership group, Snoop wants to build a youth hockey program to help young kids get into the game.

Snoop has been a fan of hockey for 25 years and has shown his love for the sport in various ways over the years. He's worn hockey jerseys in music videos, commentated on NHL broadcasts, and performed at hockey events, including the 2017 All-Star Game.

But owning a team would be a whole new level of involvement, and Snoop is excited about the opportunity to change the face of hockey.

The plan is to build a Snoop Youth Hockey League outside of Canada to help urban communities learn about the sport, play it, and find ways to get into it. He believes that there is a void in hockey in America, and he wants to fill that void by introducing the sport to young kids who might not otherwise have access to it.

Snoop has experience building successful youth sports programs. He operates a youth football league that has sent over 20,000 kids to Division 1 NCAA programs, including 2023 No. 2 draft pick CJ Stroud. Snoop believes that through sports, kids can find a way to become more organized, more family-oriented, and find ways to do great things.

Snoop isn't the only celebrity interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators. Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group recently placed a $1 billion bid to purchase the team. The next round of proposals will be set in two weeks.

For Snoop, owning a hockey team is more than just a business opportunity. It's a chance to give back to the sport that he loves.

Snoop Dogg's real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr.

Snoop Dogg, also known as Snoop Lion, was born Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr. on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California. He is an American rapper and musician who rose to fame in the 1990s and became one of the most prominent figures in gangsta rap. Snoop Dogg's unique style of rap was inspired by his early experiences with the law.

Despite his troubled past, Snoop Dogg pursued a career in hip-hop and caught the attention of rapper Dr. Dre. His distinctive voice and lyrics were featured on Dr. Dre's hit singles, which led to his own debut album, Doggystyle, becoming a number-one hit on the Billboard 200 chart.

