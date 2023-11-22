"So back to NHL 23? Refund please": NHL 24's latest gameplay updates and fixes leave Chel fans unimpressed

EA Sports is set to roll out new patch notes for NHL 24 on Thursday. The new patch notes will include gameplay updates and bug fixes to give Chel users a better experience while moving a puck with their sticks on gaming consoles.

Clappy, the NHL 24 community manager, took to the X to share the news. He shared a list of updates and fixes that users will see in Thursday's patch note, including an EASHL jersey bug fix, a massive reduction in AI penalties, hip checks nerfed, and an improvement in goalie settings, among others.

EA Sports, in its attempt, continues to release new updates and fixes in order to provide its users with a better gaming experience. However, the new NHL 24 update appears to have unimpressed Chel users, as many shared their thoughts on X.

One tweeted:

"So back to nhl 23? Refund please"

Another wrote:

"Did you add anything that makes the game fun again?"

Here are some more reactions on X:

However, not all users were unimpressed by the news, as many expressed satisfaction with the update:

"Yes, YES, YES, Thank you so much for this! :)"

More about the latest installment of NHL 24 from EA Sports

NHL 24 was the 33rd installment from EA Sports in the National Hockey League video game series. It was released worldwide on Oct. 6, 2023. The game was made available to play on next-gen gaming consoles, including the PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Cale Makar, the Colorado Avalanche star, was revealed as the face of the video game. The latest installment from EA Sports in its NHL video game series is loaded with all-new gameplay features, including better control than its previous editions.

Skill moves, control, and the vision passing system give the users more control over their players. Not only this, the new edition also features the dynamic World of Chel to give its users an enhanced experience with an improvement in matchmaking and crossplay features.

Moreover, the addition of Hockey Ultimate Team, also known as HUT, is another intriguing aspect of the game that allows players to share classic moments on the ice. Users can enjoy the crossplay feature in HUT and World of Chel modes.