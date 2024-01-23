"So Chicago gets no one?" - NHL fans left divided over Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel's All-Star replacements

Fans of the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights got a rough kick today, as Vincent Trocheck and Kyle Connor were announced as injury replacements for Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game. The loss of both of the All-Stars means the loss of a representative from either team in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The disappointment was palpable, especially considering the significance of Bedard's injury, sustained in a collision that reverberated around the league.

Connor Bedard, the first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, found himself on the receiving end of a heavy hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith on January 5.

The impact resulted in a fractured jaw, surgery, and a recovery window of up to eight weeks. The injury means that the Blackhawks star, who despite missing two weeks, still leads the lowly Blackhawks in scoring this season.

The Blackhawks, who hold one of the league's worst records, won't get Jason Dickinson as a replacement.

"It's horrible," expressed Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. "He's a kid that loves being around the rink. Take that away from him, I'm sure is a big blow to him and to us. It's definitely hard to wrap our heads around."

The Blackhawks, struggling with injuries that have sidelined eight NHL forwards, have won just three of their last 10 games. The NHL chose members of two of the top forwards in the Western Conference over representatives from the Chicago Blackhawks, or Jack Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights as replacements.

Who will replace Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

To fill the void left by Connor Bedard and Eichel, Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets were added to the All-Star roster.

Both players are making their second appearance in the game, with Vincent Trocheck representing the Florida Panthers in 2017 and Connor donning the Jets jersey in 2022. Another benefit is that both players are part of teams that are in first place in their respective divisions.

While the disappointment in Chicago is evident, the bigger travesty is the fact that the Vegas Golden Knights will not have a representative in the All-Star Game.

As the defending Stanley Cup champions and sitting second in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights have had stellar performances from key players like Mark Stone this season. However, it appears there will not be a representative this season from the defending cup champions.