"So why is this game full price again?" - Hockey fans up in arms as EA makes major admission regarding NHL 24

Hockey fans are buzzing with anticipation as EA Sports prepares to release NHL 24, the latest installment in its popular hockey video game franchise. While excitement surrounds the forthcoming game, a recent revelation has sparked heated debates among avid Chel fans.

The confirmed news that NHL 24's Franchise and BAP (Be a Pro) modes remain untouched has left some fans up in arms. Many were hoping for substantial updates to these core single-player experiences. Instead, EA Sports focused their efforts on enhancing online modes, which has generated mixed reactions within the community.

Hockey fans took to social media to voice their disappointment with the focus on online modes:

The introduction of cross-play, enabling players to face off across different consoles, has been met with widespread enthusiasm. This long-awaited feature promises to bridge gaps and foster a more interconnected gaming environment.

The revolutionary exhaust engine adds a strategic layer to the gameplay, while the physical-based contact feature injects realism and excitement into defensive plays. However, some fans expressed disappointment that these innovations overshadow potential enhancements to the franchise's traditional modes.

Despite the anticipation and promising updates, the absence of significant changes to Franchise and BAP modes has ignited a passionate discussion among fans.

EA Sports Unveils NHL 24: Pre-Order Perks and Exclusive Goodies Await Hockey Gaming Enthusiasts

The highly anticipated NHL 24 is stirring excitement among devoted gamers and hockey enthusiasts. The forthcoming release on October 6 for Xbox and PlayStation has ignited fervor, with pre-orders now open and offering exclusive bonuses.

Enthusiasts can prepare for a dynamic foray into the virtual ice, as the game pledges an immersive hockey experience. The pre-order packages are tailored to amplify the thrill.

Opting for the Standard Edition Pre-Order provides access to the HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack and a WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2), enhancing your gameplay.

For those craving a supreme gaming adventure, the X-Factor Edition Pre-Order brings an unparalleled array of benefits. Revel in a HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack, Dual Entitlement, early access by three days, 4600 NHL Points, an exclusive Cale Makar Player Item, HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack, and a WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5).

The stage is set for an extraordinary virtual hockey odyssey, as EA Sports NHL 24 takes the reins in redefining the gaming arena. Secure your pre-order now to unlock an array of exclusive content and ensure a seamless transition to the electrifying world of NHL 24.