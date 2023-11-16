"So mad at him" - Wayne Gretzky shares hilarious chat with kid who tried to school him on how to hold hockey stick

Wayne Gretzky, the hockey legend, recently shared a humorous encounter during a visit to the Hockey Hall of Fame during an NHL on TNT segment. Accompanied by his nine-year-old son, Gretzky embarked on a memorable trip to the Hall of Fame.

To navigate the bustling atmosphere filled with kids, Gretzky humorously noted the necessity of disguising himself with a hat and sunglasses. Gretzky recalled:

"The last time wasn't as memorable. I took my nine year old son, who didn't know a lot about hockey, but I said, you got to come to the hall of Fame with me. But I said, I got to put a hat and sunglasses on if we want to get around. There's a lot of kids there, so we're getting around."

Once in the interactive section downstairs, Gretzky's son eagerly suggested trying out an exhibit. Encouraging his son's enthusiasm, Gretzky watched as his young companion effortlessly succeeded, going four for five.

However, when his son challenged him to give it a shot, Gretzky found himself striking out zero for three. He said:

"They got a great interactive part of the Hall of Fame downstairs, and my son says, can we get in line? I want to try this. And I said, great. So he's one for one, two for two, three for three. He ends up four for five, right? And he goes, dad, will you try this? And I said, yeah, I'll try it. I'm 0 for one. 0 for two, 0 for three."

Adding a touch of hilarity to the situation, the young kid managing the hockey exhibit offered Gretzky a piece of advice:

"Sir, if you move your hand down the stick a little farther."

Gretzky, in good spirits, humorously recounted how he, in mock frustration, threw his hat off and contemplated a hasty exit. He said:

"And the young kid who was running the line says, sir, if you move your hand down the stick a little farther. I was so mad at him, I threw my hat off, and I told myself, we're running out of here."

Wayne Gretzky on Hockey Hall of Fame

Despite the light-hearted incident, Wayne Gretzky expressed his genuine affection for the Hall of Fame, describing it as a "great place" that he loves.

Gretzky said:

"No, but it's a great place. I love it. It's a wonderful place if you ever get a chance to visit it, it's one of the best Hall of Fames there is."

