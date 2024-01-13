"So many other goalies deserved it " - Fans left divided as league announces first 5 players to be named to 2024 NHL All-Star game through fan votes

Hockey fans have started to engage in a debate as the NHL announced the first five players named to the 2024 NHL All-Star game, determined solely through fan votes. The official NHL X (formerly Twitter) account shared the exciting news of the players who secured a spot in the three-day event.

The tweet read:

"Here are five of the 12 players that fans made an #NHLAllStar!"

The five players are Jeremy Swayman, Alexandar Georgiev, Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

This All-Star announcement sparked an immediate reaction from fans.

Among the selected players, goaltenders Swayman and Georgiev stirred controversy. One fan expressed dissatisfaction, stating:

"So many other goalies deserved it more than a goalie under .900."

Another fan chimed in, humorously highlighting the statistical aspect:

"A sub 900 goalie is in the all-star game LMAO."

One fan, perhaps echoing the sentiments of many, impatiently urged:

"Just announce all of them now. We waited long enough."

While some fans celebrated the chosen players, others couldn't help but voice their dissent for the NHL All-Star selection.

More details on the 2024 NHL All-Star game

Fans are looking forward to the 2024 NHL All-Star game, scheduled to be held at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, on February 2 and 3.

Viewers in Canada can tune in to CBC and Sportsnet for English coverage, while TVA Sports caters to the French-speaking audience. Streaming options are also available on Sportsnet for those who prefer a digital viewing experience.

In the United States, ABC will broadcast the NHL All-Star game, and ESPN will cover the Skills Competition, with online streaming accessible through ESPN+.

The upcoming All-Star game brings back the "fantasy draft" format alongside the popular three-on-three gameplay. The process of forming the roster involves a two-stage approach, with the league initially selecting 32 players, followed by fan voting for the remaining 12. On February 1, four players will be designated as captains, setting the stage for an exciting draft.

Toronto's designation as the host city holds particular significance, marking the ninth occurrence of an All-Star game. The last time a Canadian city hosted the event was in 2012. Scotiabank Arena, hosting for the second time, is poised to witness a significant hockey event.

For those keen on witnessing the live action, All-Star game tickets are available on ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $44 to $74 for February 1, $154 to $588+ for February 2, and $181 to $882+ for February 3.