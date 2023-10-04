"So they’ve banned showering after games?" - Hockey Canada's new dressing room policy leaves fans divided

Hockey Canada's recent announcement of a new dressing room policy for minor hockey players sparked a passionate debate among NHL fans, with opinions on the matter ranging from confusion to frustration.

The organization, in an effort to promote inclusion and respect the privacy of all participants on a team, has introduced a set of guidelines that left some fans divided.

One fan expressed their bewilderment by asking:

"So they've banned showering after games? I'm seriously confused."

Another fan took a more critical stance:

"Canada is so far gone, y'all are never coming back lol."

A practical concern was voiced by a fan:

"So kids have to drive an hour to & from the rink for an away game with their bottom gear on? I'm sure the parents will love that smell in their car not to mention the kids having to sit in their sweaty gear after a game. Canada is hopeless."

The impact on players who don't wear a base layer under their equipment was brought up by a fan:

"What about the players that don't wear a base layer under their equipment? Is a base layer now mandatory?"

Lastly, a fan shared a nostalgic sentiment:

"What about those that go commando in the old jock strap? Post-game shower celebrations for the boys signing Journey meant everything for team bonding."

Hockey Canada's new dressing room policy definitely ignited a passionate discussion among NHL fans.

Hockey Canada's new 2023-24 minor hockey season policy

Hockey Canada introduced a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, encouraging all players to wear their base layer under their equipment to the arena. If players don't comply, they must change into it inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.

The aim is to promote inclusivity and respect for participants' privacy, allowing them to use the dressing room or an equivalent space irrespective of their gender identity, religious beliefs or other individual needs. Hockey Canada coaches and team staff are responsible for ensuring compliance.

While the policy aims to create a more inclusive environment, there is expected to be some confusion initially as players and parents adapt. Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey president Craig Robinson supported the change, emphasizing that it doesn't take much time to change into a base layer, which is thin and can often be worn under other clothing.

The policy applies to all minor hockey players, from the youngest level to under-18 divisions.

Despite some parental concerns about hygiene, Robinson believes this is a small price to pay for greater inclusivity in the sport.