"Some people are forgetting The Love Guru" - NHL fans share their two cents on the worst hockey movies of all-time

In the world of NHL, there's nothing quite like the thrill of watching your favorite athletes hit the ice. Hockey fans, in particular, have a deep passion for the game, and they often extend that love to the movies that attempt to capture the essence of their beloved sport.

However, not all hockey movies are good, and recently, the hockey community on Reddit's r/hockey took to the platform to discuss the absolute worst hockey movies of all time.

The post simply captioned:

"What is the worst hockey movie?"

It has sparked a lively discussion among NHL fans, with some pointing out one film in particular as a prime example of cinematic disappointment.

One fan declared in response to the Reddit post:

"Some people are forgetting The Love Guru"

Another fan chimed in:

"I love Mike Myers, but that movie was just his fan-fiction about the Leafs winning the Cup"

One passionate fan lamented:

"Not only the worst hockey movie, genuinely one of the worst movies ever made and possibly a reason Toronto will be cursed forever by the actual gods"

Another fan playfully scolded the original poster for bringing up this less-than-beloved hockey flick.

"You're a bad person for reminding us of that"

Nonetheless, hockey fans will continue to watch and support the films that capture the essence of their sport, holding out hope for the next great hockey movie to hit the big screen.

The NHL is exploring potential fresh destinations for the Global Series

The National Hockey League is expanding its global presence by bringing teams to the southern hemisphere in September. Bill Daly, Deputy Commissioner, disclosed plans for international preseason games in international locations.

Since 2007, the League has held regular-season games in European cities. The 2023 League Global Series will feature regular-season games between the Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings in Stockholm, Sweden, demonstrating the league's commitment to worldwide growth.

Daly emphasized,

"It's something we've done here regularly," Bill Daly said, "and we thought bringing four teams here instead of two and creating a festival-type environment with four teams here would be interesting and compelling. So we're excited about that for a prospect for the upcoming season as well."

Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators also shared his thoughts (via NHL.com):

"I think because soccer is so much bigger in Europe it's going to be good to kind of promote the best league in the world in Europe. ... going to be good for some fans to see the difference between those leagues and the NHL."

The Global Series should be a great watch and is set for November 16-19.