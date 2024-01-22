"Some pretty clear holes" - NHL analyst opines on the impact Corey Perry signing could have on Oilers

The recent signing of Corey Perry to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers has sparked discussions among NHL analysts. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported the signing, and TSN’s Ryan Rishaug shared insights on the impact Perry could have on the team, especially considering the Oilers' impressive 13-game winning streak.

"Perry and the Oilers have agreed to a deal, announcement likely coming Monday if not sooner."

In an interview with Glenn Schiller on SportsCentre, Rishaug addressed the question of whether bringing in Corey Perry could disrupt the team's chemistry. Schiller asked:

"What do you think of the potential fit here 'cause this team has won 13 in a row. Is there a chance they could be messing with something that doesn't need fixing?"

Rishaug responded:

"It would be a mistake to think that because the Oilers have rattled off 13 consecutive wins, that this roster is a finished product. I don't think it is at all. While they're playing great hockey right now, there are still some pretty clear holes.

"On the to-do list, in my opinion, heading into this deadline, was to bolster the bottom 6 with a little bit of size. One of the main things they were missing from this lineup was some Stanley Cup pedigree as well."

Rishaug highlighted two key aspects that Corey Perry brings to the table: size in the bottom 6 and valuable Stanley Cup experience. He emphasized that these were significant needs for the Oilers, and Perry's signing addresses both aspects at a reasonable cost.

Rishaug explained:

"When you look at Corey Perry, he brings both of those elements in one player and he'll do it at a rock-bottom dollar. Pretty significant needs that are addressed here for the Oilers. We'll see how effective he's still able to be."

Addressing concerns about potentially disrupting the winning streak, Rishaug said:

"As far as messing with the streak they got going right now, this roster is far from perfect, and they would have been looking into making these types of additions anyway."

More details on Corey Perry's situation

Corey Perry, 38, had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November due to a violation of club policies, described as a workplace matter after an internal investigation.

The Edmonton Oilers have now signed him to a one-year deal. Perry, addressing the termination, apologized for his inappropriate behavior, citing the need for professional treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health.

The Oilers, currently on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak, aim to leverage Perry's experience for continued success. Multiple teams had reportedly considered signing Perry.