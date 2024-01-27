"Somebody give admin a raise" - NHL fans react as Avalanche social media team issues stern response to those criticizing Pride Night celebration

The Colorado Avalanche's social media team recently found themselves at the center of attention after issuing a stern response to critics of the team's Pride Night celebration.

The controversy arose when the Avalanche shared a post on X promoting the upcoming Pride Night at Ball Arena. The post included details such as the broadcasting channel and time of the event.

However, a Twitter user took issue with the celebration, suggesting that if people truly cared about the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, similar events should be held in places like Russia or the Middle East. The user argued that Pride Night was part of an "anti-family LGBTQ cult agenda" and criticized the idea of promoting such events.

The Colorado Avalanche's social media team responded directly to this criticism, asserting:

"We're not shoving a Pride rainbow in your face. We're celebrating the LGBTQ+ community who have been historically excluded from the sport we all love so much. Perhaps it's time to educate yourself on what Pride Night actually stands for."

The response garnered attention and support from a number of NHL fans on Twitter. One fan expressed their approval, stating:

"Somebody give admin a raise."

Fans lauded the Avalanche for their unapologetic stance, with one expressing admiration for the team's response:

"Absolute W response from the Avs. Love it!! Way to be!"

The sentiment continued with another fan cheering on the social media admin:

"WIN ADMIN."

The reactions highlight the diverse opinions within the NHL fanbase regarding social and political issues.

More on Colorado Avalanche's Pride Night

The Colorado Avalanche collaborated with the Museum of Contemporary Arts Education Programs for Pride Night, engaging two teen interns, Maddy and Sally, to design a meaningful jersey. Maddy expressed enthusiasm, stating (via NHL.com):

"I thought it was really cool for us to have this opportunity as teenagers to work on a jersey for this big hockey team."

The teens aimed to spotlight LGBTQ+ figures and history through their design. The front features green and purple flowers, symbolizing covert communication of sexuality in the late 19th century.

The sleeves showcase felt mountains in Progress Pride Flag colors, and the back honors William Dorsey Swann, the first drag queen, with a fabric-painted swan. Sally emphasized the significance of the Avalanche acknowledging their community:

"I think it's really important that a big sports team is acknowledging our existence... queerness is something that affects every aspect of our lives."

Maddy and Sally, both artists, use their work for activism, with Maddy's Instagram being @planetartbymadelyn and Sally's @sockssula.