"Someone was lying, shady": Edmonton Oilers top brass Ken Holland and Jeff Jackson's contradicting statements puzzles fans

On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers fired coach Jay Woodcroft after the Oilers' emphatic 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in their last outing.

Despite the win, the Oilers have had one of their worst starts of the season, as they sit above the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division with only seven points.

To replace Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers have named Kris Knoblauch as their new HC. Notably, this is the first time Knoblauch will coach an NHL team. Given the Oilers' current performances, the likelihood of Woodcroft losing his job was becoming more apparent.

However, it came as a surprise for fans who were least expecting it following the victory over the Kraken. Moreover, the contradictory statements made by the Oilers' top brass added to the fans' surprise and perplexity.

Following Kris Knoblauch's appointment, Oilers GM Ken Holland and CEO Jeff Jackson issued contrasting statements. Holland said that he spoke with some of the veteran group, while Jacksons said that they did not consult any players before making the decision.

The statement puzzled fans as they took to X (formerly called Twitter) to express their opinions. One tweeted:

"Someone was lying. Shady"

Edmonton Oilers name Kris Knoblauch as new coach

Jay Woodcroft served as the HC of the Oilers for three seasons. He had a 79-41-13 record in the NHL regular season. Under him, the Oilers qualified for the playoffs in all three years. Woodcroft was 14-4 in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Oilers.

Following the sacking of Jay Woodcroft, Kris Knoblauch, 45, became the 18th coach in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, in his first NHL assignment.

Knoblauch had served as the coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack, an affiliate of the New York Rangers in the AHL, for four seasons.

Notably, Knoblauch also coached Connor McDavid during his stint with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, from 2012 to 2015. He also served as the assistant head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons.

Kris Knoblauch thanked the Oilers for providing him the opportunity:

"As for this opportunity it’s an unbelievable opportunity," Knoblauch said.

"It’s been a crazy last 24 hours for myself. I was on the bench yesterday in Hartford and got on a plane to get here and to be able to coach the Edmonton Oilers with such a strong hockey culture, history and passionate fans, to be here as a head coach, is a little bit of a dream for me." - via NHL.com

Knoblauch will have his first game as the Edmonton Oilers coach at home in Rogers Place against the New York Islanders on Monday. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. ET.