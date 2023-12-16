"Someone needs to date her so she can keep hockey relevant" - Fans react as Tate McRae teases NHL All-Star logo at album release party

Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae recently dropped a clue to an NHL All-Star performance. McRae released her much-anticipated sophomore album, 'Think Later,' on December 8, adding a unique twist to her music with a hockey-themed cover.

The album's artwork features McRae sporting hockey pads, setting the stage for a playful interaction with fans, particularly those in the NHL community.

The quirky twist took an unexpected turn when B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter) shared a snapshot of McRae at her album release party, proudly posing with a custom Zamboni.

The caption revealed an exciting surprise – an NHL All-Star logo prominently displayed on the side of the Zamboni. This revelation set off a wave of reactions from hockey enthusiasts, showcasing the intersection of music and sports.

B/R Open Ice tweeted:

"Tate McRae broke out the custom Zamboni for her album release party, and there was an NHL All-Star logo on the side."

Among the amusing responses, one fan humorously remarked:

"Someone needs to date her so she can keep hockey relevant."

Another fan playfully implicated NHL player Cole Sillinger, asking:

"Cole Sillinger man, what did you do?"

The banter continued, with fans rallying behind the idea of voting Sillinger as the All-Star game captain, envisioning a scenario where McRae and Sillinger would be forced to draft a team together. A fan tweeted:

"We gotta vote Cole for the All Star game Captain and hope they are forced to draft a team together."

NHL unveils exciting decathlon-style format for 2024 All-Star skills

The NHL has revamped the All-Star Skills competition for 2024, adopting a decathlon-style format where 12 All-Stars will compete in multiple events, earning points based on their performance.

The winner of the new format, deemed the "All Star All Star," will receive a $1 million prize. The events include traditional skills challenges such as Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot, with cumulative scoring determining the overall champion. The selection of participants involves a mix of fan voting, NHLPA input, and nods to the home team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A unique addition is the Honda NHL Shoot Out, where players choose goalies one by one in reverse order, adding a strategic element. The top six will then advance to the final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, which incorporates all skills and offers double points.

The All-Star weekend includes a player draft, a new NHL All-Star Thursday event, and a 3-on-3 tournament.