"Someone needs to subpoena his bank records": NHL fans speculate foul play by officials in Montreal Canadiens' controversial goal against Lightning

During Sunday's clash at Amalie Arena, the Montreal Canadiens ignited a firestorm of controversy when they scored a debatable goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning, leaving NHL fans divided. The pivotal moment occurred in the second period when Bolts defenseman Darren Raddysh launched a shot that Habs goalie Sam Montembeault easily saved.

What ensued was a moment of confusion that sparked speculation of foul play by the officials. Despite the play not being called dead, the entire Tampa Bay Lightning team, under the impression that the whistle had blown, inexplicably ceased playing. This pause in action allowed the Montreal Canadiens to capitalize on the opportunity, with Jonathan Kovacevic netting a goal on an empty net, securing a 2-0 lead.

The controversy intensified as a recent clip surfaced, clearly showing the referee signaling to keep the game in play. This specific moment has fueled a heated debate among fans, with many questioning the fairness of the officials' actions:

As the NHL community continues to dissect the incident, opinions remain sharply divided on whether the Montreal Canadiens' controversial goal against the Lightning was a result of a misunderstanding or a more nefarious foul play orchestrated by the officials.

Stamkos shines as Lightning seize victory over Montreal Canadiens in controversial game

In a perfect way to end the year, the Tampa Bay Lightning emerged victorious with a 4-3 comeback over the Montreal Canadiens, capping off 2023 on a high note. Nikita Kucherov played a pivotal role, contributing a goal and an assist, extending his home point streak to an impressive 12 games.

The game-changing moments unfolded in the third period, with Kucherov assisting on Calvin de Haan's pivotal goal at 7:49 before notching his 26th goal at 14:54. Brayden Point and Austin Watson also added to the Lightning's offensive showcase, with Watson celebrating his 500th NHL game with a goal.

However, the night belonged to veteran Steven Stamkos, who set a franchise record with his 1,038th career game, surpassing the previous mark held by Vincent Lecavalier. Despite injuries limiting the Lightning to four defensemen in the latter part of the game, goaltender Jonas Johansson's 27 saves secured the victory.

Montreal's Cole Caufield, Jonathan Kovacevic, and Nick Suzuki contributed goals, but it wasn't enough to halt the Lightning's rally. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 11-5-3 on home ice, while the Canadiens faced their third consecutive loss, finishing December with a 5-5-3 record.