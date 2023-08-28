Sonny Milano hair: Washington Capitals forward's interesting story behind iconic hairdo

The Washington Capitals are taking the 2023-24 season to a new level with the headliner of all headliners, the Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway. This unique promotion celebrates the iconic hairdo of forward Sonny Milano and promises an entertaining and creative experience for fans.

The Capitals recently unveiled their lineup of giveaways and promotional events for the upcoming season, and among the array of exciting items, the Sonny Milano Chia Pet steals the spotlight. This innovative giveaway night will take place at the Capital One Arena on January 11, 2024, during the game against the Seattle Kraken. The Chia Pet allows fans to grow a flowering plant on top of a terracotta figurine, emulating Milano's distinctive curly hair poof.

For those not familiar with the 90s pop culture, the Chia Pet concept involves spreading seeds on a figurine, allowing them to sprout and grow over a few weeks. In this case, fans will be able to recreate Milano's famous hairstyle in plant form. This promotion is a clever blend of sports enthusiasm and horticultural creativity, sure to delight both Capitals fans and gardening enthusiasts.

Milano's journey to becoming a prominent figure on the Capitals' roster was as unexpected and impressive as his signature hairstyle. The forward, who was initially passed over by all NHL teams during the previous offseason, joined the Capitals on a one-year contract after being signed by GM Brian MacLellan. Milano began his season with the Hershey Bears but quickly earned a promotion to the NHL.

During his debut season with the Capitals, Milano showcased his skills and earned a spot in the middle six. His contributions to the team were not limited to the ice; his standout feature, the curly hair poof, made him instantly recognizable and added to his memorable presence.

Sonny Milano grew his hair out during COVID

According to a conversation with Tarik El-Bashir, Milano grew his hair out during his time with the Anaheim Ducks when barber shops were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. He gradually developed a liking for his unique hairstyle, which has now become an integral part of his image.

Reportedly, maintaining the distinctive hairdo requires relatively low maintenance, with a touch of coconut oil keeping it in place. Milano's look has garnered attention both for its originality and its seamless integration into his brand.

The Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway is set to be a night to remember.