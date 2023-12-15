Soon after Gary Bettman's worrying 2026 Winter Olympics admission, organizers admit to massive $100 million error

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has admitted he's worried about NHL players going to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The NHL has not gone to the Olympics since 2014 and the hope was it would happen in 2026 in Italy. However, speaking at the NHL Board of Governors meeting, Bettman admitted there was some concern that the rink wouldn't be done in time.

Meanwhile, a $100 million-plus budget error has led Italy to potentially hold events outside the country.

According to Bettman, he says the NHL is being as flexible as possible, but needs to create its schedule and hence will need an answer well before 2026:

"I don't think they've actually begun construction on it, which is a matter of some concern. We know it's important to the players to go and we want to make it happen. We're going to be as flexible as we can, but at some point, we've got to do a schedule for that season.

"You know, normally when you build a building for the Olympics for a hockey tournament, it's done a year in advance, it's done a year in advance and you have time to have events and test it and build the ice."

Bettman continued:

"They're projecting that it won’t be done until the fourth quarter of '25, which is like six or eight weeks before the Olympics - if they're on time. And I think they're already late. But that’s nothing we can control."

Following Gary Bettman's comments, Front Office Sports reported that Italy may need help hosting part of the 2026 Olympics.

According to the report, Lake Placid, New York, may have to host the sliding events. Also, with the hockey rink still under construction, Bettman and the NHL offered to host Olympic hockey at an NHL city, but whether or not the offer will be accepted is to be seen.

NHL hoping for best-on-best competition

The NHL has not had a best-on-best competition since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Since then, NHL players have been vocal about their hope to either go to the Olympics or play in a World Cup.

According to recent reports, the NHL is planning a scaled-down World Cup of Hockey in 2025. It reportedly won't be a normal World Cup that features eight national teams playing over 16 days.

Whether or not that will happen, or if the NHL will go to the 2026 Winter Olympics is to be seen.