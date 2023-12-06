"Sorokin's been absolute garbage": New York Islanders fans angry at netminder after "pathetic choke" against Sharks

In a stunning turn of events at the UBS Arena on Tuesday, the New York Islanders suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the San Jose Sharks, leaving their fans fuming and pointing fingers at netminder Ilya Sorokin. The Islanders, who had built a comfortable three-goal lead in the third period, found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-4 overtime loss.

The turning point came with just 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime when William Eklund of the Sharks scored a game-winning goal, capping off an impressive comeback.

Sorokin, who had made 28 saves throughout the game, couldn't thwart Eklund's shot from the top of the right circle, leaving New York Islanders fans frustrated and disappointed.

Expand Tweet

Despite a strong performance by players like Mike Reilly, Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat, the New York Islanders couldn't secure the win, and the blame has fallen heavily on Sorokin. The netminder, who has been a reliable presence for the team, faces scrutiny.

Fans quickly expressed their frustration and disappointment, directing much of their ire toward netminder Sorokin. One tweeted:

"Those blaming Lambert, I get it, but there is something wrong with Sorokin, he’s been absolute garbage this season. 34 goals against the last 10 games, has given up 3 goals or more in 8 of those 10 games. He literally can’t hold a lead, once we are up, he can’t stop a beach ball."

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This loss is crucial for the Islanders, who had previously enjoyed a two-game winning streak. The frustration among the fan base is palpable, as they expected a different outcome against the struggling Sharks.

As the team regroups, questions about Sorokin's performance will undoubtedly linger in the minds of Islanders fans.

Sharks shock New York Islanders with epic comeback

The Islanders initially seized control, with Julien Gauthier opening the scoring at 9:28 in the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle. However, the Sharks responded, as Tomas Hertl netted at 12:19, capitalizing on a setup by Anthony Duclair.

The seesaw battle continued when Brock Nelson regained the lead for the Islanders at 5:27 in the second period, firing a precise shot from the right circle during a power play. Mike Reilly extended the lead to 3-1 with a short-handed goal early in the third period, setting the stage for an intense final frame.

Undeterred, the Sharks mounted a ferocious comeback. Kevin Labanc redirected a shot to narrow the gap to 4-2 at 11:55 in the third. Hertl, displaying his scoring prowess, struck twice late in the period, at 16:49 and 18:30, leveling the scores at 4-4, with the goalie pulled for an extra skater.

The stunning comeback reached its climax in overtime when William Eklund, with two assists in the game, sealed the victory with 4.3 seconds remaining, completing an unforgettable turnaround for the Sharks.

The New York Islanders, despite their early dominance, were left shell-shocked by the resilience of the Sharks, while San Jose celebrated a hard-fought win on the road.