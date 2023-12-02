"Sounds like he's holding on to it" - Brad Marchand takes a dig at Ryan Reaves over past comment

Ahead of Saturday's clash between the two Original Six teams, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves took center stage in a verbal duel. The storied rivalry between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins doesn't need an introduction, and Marchand and Reaves' recent pregame back-and-forth took an interesting turn.

Known for his on-ice skills and quick wit, Brad Marchand didn't disappoint when responding to Reaves' revelations about their trash-talk exchanges. Reaves shared that Marchand's favorite line reminds him of the financial disparities between the two players.

"He likes telling me he makes a lot more than I do," Reaves said.

Ryan Reaves disclosed with a laugh, adding that such comments don't faze him, given the diverse salary landscape in the league.

"Doesn't really bother me. A lot of players make a lot more than I do," he said.

Brad Marchand, however, seemed amused by Reaves' recollection, suggesting that the Maple Leafs forward might be holding on to an old remark.

"I think I said that once a long time ago. Sounds like he's holding on to it," Marchand said.

The exchange adds a layer of humor to the rivalry, showcasing the war of words that takes place to control the game mentally.

Ryan Reaves on his strategy against Brad Marchand

When discussing the strategy for dealing with Brad Marchand on the ice, Reaves emphasized the importance of the Maple Leafs playing smart, acknowledging that the Bruins captain is unlikely to drop his gloves but can be adept at baiting opponents into costly mistakes.

Recognizing the danger of Boston's power play, Reaves highlighted the need for disciplined play:

"He's not a guy that's going to drop his gloves. He'll try and bait you in and make you take something stupid. And their power play is dangerous and I think that is where it thrives."

As the banter unfolded, it set the stage for Reaves' return to the Maple Leafs' lineup for the highly anticipated Original Six clash. Having last played in Tuesday's victory over the Florida Panthers, Reaves is expected to bring his physical presence to the ice, adding more intensity to an already fierce rivalry.

Hockey fans can catch the Maple Leafs (12-6-3) and Boston Bruins (15-4-3) battle it out in the exclusive broadcast on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.