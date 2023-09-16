Spencer Knight reveals real reason for entering NHL's Player Assistance Program

In an exclusive interview with The Hockey News, Spencer Knight, the talented 22-year-old goaltender, opened up about his journey through the NHL's Player Assistance Program, shedding light on the true reasons behind his temporary departure from the Florida Panthers. Knight's story is a testament to the importance of mental health awareness in professional sports.

Knight candidly shared,

"I was spiraling in a direction I didn't want to be going."

He discussed his battle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), which led him to seek help from the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program.

The roots of Knight's struggle can be traced back to his freshman year at Boston College in 2019 when he began excessively washing his hands, a behavior he couldn't explain. However, it wasn't until a game in Winnipeg in December that things took a turn for the worse. After falling ill and being pulled from the game, Knight's mind started to fill with obsessive thoughts about illness.

Reflecting on his absence during the Panthers' inspiring playoff run, Knight revealed,

"One of the feelings you get when something like this happens is that you just let everyone down."

His absence was a source of mixed emotions; while he celebrated his teammates' success, he also grappled with not being there with them.

During his time away from the game, Knight received personalized treatment for OCD and connected with individuals managing the disorder daily. He is now poised to return to professional hockey with newfound strength and resilience, determined to confront challenges more healthily.

Knight emphasized,

"I can still be the player I want to be, and I still believe I can be one of the best goalies in this league."

Spencer's journey serves as a testament to the power of seeking help and breaking the stigma around mental health in the NHL and professional sports as a whole.

Spencer Knight gears up for the upcoming season

Spencer entered the NHL Players Assistance Program in February, casting a shadow over his season. However, after an extended absence, Knight's return to the ice brought a sigh of relief for hockey enthusiasts. He recently participated in the Panthers' rookie development camp, showcasing newfound confidence.

Drafted 13th overall in 2019, Knight made his league debut in the 2020-21 season and accumulated three seasons of NHL experience. In the 2022-23 season, he played 21 games, concluding with a 19-9-8 record and a .901 save percentage. With 57 career games to his name, Knight is poised for a triumphant return.