St. Louis Blues vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The stage is set and the curtain about to rise as the St. Louis Blues gear up to open their 2023-24 campaign with a highly anticipated face-off against the Dallas Stars.

It's a Thursday night clash that promises to be nothing short of electric, setting the tone for a season likely to be filled with thrilling moments and intense competition.

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues: Match Details

The much-anticipated game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The puck drops at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues: Viewing Options and Broadcast Details

For Stars fans: If you're in the Dallas area, you can view it on Bally Sports Southwest. Additionally, you can tune in to The Ticket 96.7-FM or 1310-AM for live radio coverage. Stay updated with live stats on the NHL Game Center.

For Blues fans: The 2023-24 season offers multiple broadcast homes for the St. Louis Blues. Nationally, TNT, ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu will bring the action to your screen.

Locally, you can catch the remaining games on Bally Sports and the Bally Sports app. Out-of-market Blues fans can enjoy every game on ESPN+. For radio coverage, tune in to 101 ESPN (101.1 FM) or use the Blues App.

Don't miss this thrilling preseason showdown between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues. Whether you prefer TV, radio or streaming, there's an option for everyone to immerse themselves in the world of hockey. Get ready for an unforgettable clash on the ice.

Season Opener Showdown: Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues

The Blues, with their freshly built chemistry, look to hit the ground running with their forward group, led by captain Brayden Schenn and a dynamic trio of Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

Kyrou, who led the Blues in points last season, is a player to watch, having notched up 37 goals in the previous campaign.

On the defensive front, the Blues boast a formidable lineup with Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy, providing a solid backline for star goaltender Jordan Binnington, who remains the team's cornerstone.

The Stars, meanwhile, are coming off a strong season with Jason Robertson emerging as a scoring sensation and Jake Oettinger guarding the net. The addition of Matt Duchene adds a new dimension to their forward unit, while captain Jamie Benn and key players like Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz provide depth.

The head-to-head record is in favor of the Blues, but the Stars dominated last season's matchups. Players to watch include Jordan Kyrou for the Blues and Jason Robertson for the Stars.