St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 18th 2023

In a highly anticipated conference matchup, the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) are set to host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings: Preview

The St. Louis Blues have encountered challenges this season, notably with injuries to key players like Josh Jacobs and Anton Malmstrom. Despite these setbacks, the Blues have showcased commendable resilience, holding a record of 8-6-1 and standing fifth in the competitive Central Division.

Recent victories against formidable opponents, including a commanding 5-0 win over Tampa Bay, Colorado (8-2) and Arizona (2-1), show St. Louis is in good form.

Meanwhile, the LA Kings have been a force to be reckoned with on the offensive front, consistently finding the net and securing victories against strong teams like Vegas (4-1).

While they have faced mixed results, including losses to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, LA's offensive consistency underscores its prowess and threat in the NHL.

Blues vs. Kings: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

60 Games Played: The Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues have competed in 60 games till today. Average Goal Scoring: Across these 60 games, both teams have collectively maintained an average of 5.1 goals per match. Win-Loss Record: The Kings have secured 33 wins, while the Blues have achieved 27 wins. The win-loss balance suggests a competitive dynamic between the two teams. Overtime and Shootout Performance: Both teams have shown resilience in overtime (OT) situations, with 3 wins and 3 losses each. In shootouts (PS), the Kings have won 3 and lost 2, while the Blues have won 2 and lost 3. Goal Averages: The Los Angeles Kings boast an average of 2.6 goals per match, slightly edging out the St. Louis Blues, who maintain an average of 2.5 goals per match.

St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings: Prediction

In the forthcoming matchup, the Los Angeles Kings are favored with odds of -199, while the St. Louis Blues are the underdogs with +164 odds. The over/under for total goals is set at 6.5.

The Kings have secured a 2-1 victory against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Conversely, the St. Louis Blues faced a 5-1 defeat on the road against the San Jose Sharks. The prevailing expectation is for the Kings to emerge victorious in this upcoming game.

Blues vs. Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score: Yes