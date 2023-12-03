Staggering Penguins powerplay stat leaves hockey fans bemused: "A team with Crosby, Malkin and Karlsson shouldn't be this bad"

The Pittsburgh Penguins' recent powerplay struggles have left hockey fans scratching their heads in disbelief. In a recent game, the Penguins went 0 for 5 on the powerplay, extending their goalless streak to a staggering 0 goals on their last 26 attempts with the man advantage. The news quickly made its way to the hockey community on Reddit, where a post on r/hockey highlighted this astonishing statistic.

NHL enthusiasts took to the platform to express their surprise and frustration at the Penguins' powerplay woes. One fan couldn't help but voice their astonishment:

"A team with Crosby and Malkin and Karlsson on its power play shouldn't be this bad."

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan chimed in with a sense of disbelief:

"Jesus Christ, how? They have so much talent."

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

As discussions unfolded on Reddit, one fan humorously cautioned against drawing parallels with another team's notorious powerplay struggles:

"Careful, you're reaching Caps territory...."

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/GarageBirdie from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Pittsburgh's current powerplay predicament has ignited discussions among hockey fans, prompting a mix of disbelief, frustration and even humor.

Celebrating a hockey legend's legacy with the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they will honor the legendary Jaromir Jagr by retiring his iconic No. 68 jersey at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 18 during a pre-game celebration against the Los Angeles Kings.

The event, named "Celebrate 68," will see all attendees receiving a replica Jagr No. 68 banner. Furthermore, as part of the festivities, a commemorative Jagr bobblehead will be given to fans on March 14, when Pittsburgh faces the San Jose Sharks.

Jagr, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, boasts an illustrious NHL career spanning over two decades, earning him a place among the 100 Greatest Players in league history. In an impressive 1,733 regular-season games, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound winger scored a remarkable 766 goals, 1,155 assists and 1,921 points.

Jagr's name stands out in the record books, ranking fourth all-time in games played and goals, fifth in assists and only surpassed in points by Wayne Gretzky.

Drafted by the Penguins in the first round of the 1990 NHL Draft (fifth overall), Jagr spent the first 11 seasons of his remarkable 24-year NHL career in Pittsburgh. During this tenure, he played in 806 regular-season games, contributing 439 goals, 640 assists, 1,079 points and an impressive 78 game-winning goals.

The 10-time NHL All-Star and recipient of numerous awards, including the Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy and Bill Masterton Trophy, has left an indelible mark on the sport. With an international resume that includes Olympic gold and bronze medals, IIHF World Championship gold and bronze medals, and membership in the prestigious Triple Gold Club, Jagr's impact extends far beyond the NHL.

As he joins the ranks of retired jerseys, Jagr's No. 68 will forever symbolize an era of greatness for the Pittsburgh Penguins.