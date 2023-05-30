Stanley Cup Finals 2023: Where to buy tickets, pricing, best deals, and more

The Stanley Cup Finals will kick off on Saturday night in Vegas as the Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers.

The Stanley Cup will bring a lot of fans to both cities to attend the games to see who will hoist the championship trophy in just a few weeks' time.

However, given that this is the Stanley Cup Final, tickets aren't cheap in either city.

Where to buy Stanley Cup Finals tickets?

Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller for the NHL outside of going to the box office at either arena.

At Ticketmaster, fans are buying firsthand tickets directly from the team so there is no worry that tickets are fake.

Both the Panthers and Golden Knights are also expecting loud crowds when they both get to play at home.

"It's just so fun being at the rink right now," Matthew Tkachuk said. "We've got a few weeks left of this. We talked about it in the room, it's going to be the best few weeks of our lives, hopefully. It's something that we're all really excited for."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said:

"You just know that the people you do know that you run across, and a lot of other people that work here, like the security guards, everyone's having their own playoff experience, right?

"Their neighbors are excited about the Panthers because you work there. Those are the great stories, the number of people who know someone who's baked a cake every game day since the start of the playoffs."

However, if those tickets sell out, fans can go to websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, or GameTime among others to buy resold tickets from other fans.

How much are tickets for the Stanley Cup?

Currently, on Ticketmaster for Game 1 in Vegas on Saturday night, the cheapest ticket is $400, but those are lounge tickets with no view of the rink. If you want a proper seat in Vegas, the cheapest ticket goes for $600 while the most expensive ticket for sale is for $16,200.

As for the first home game in Florida, the cheapest ticket for the Stanley Cup Finals is selling for $525 USD. The most expensive ticket can be had for $9,999 which is the first row right on the glass.

As well, to no surprise, the longer the series goes the more expensive it gets as for a potential Game 7 in Vegas, the cheapest ticket is $1055.

