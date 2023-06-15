Stanley Cup: How many active NHL players have lifted the trophy three times?

The Stanley Cup is the ultimate prize in professional ice hockey, and winning it once is a tremendous achievement. However, there are a select few active players who have reached the pinnacle of success not just once, but three times.

These players have etched their names in hockey history, showcasing their exceptional talent, leadership, and ability to perform on the grandest stage. Let's take a closer look at each of these remarkable athletes and their three Stanley Cup victories.

List of all active players with three Stanley Cups

1. Phil Kessel ('16, '17, '23)

Phil Kessel's first two Cups came as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, where he played a crucial role in their offensive firepower. In 2023, he won it again with Vegas Golden Knights.

2. Alec Martinez ('12, '14, '23)

Martinez played a vital role in his first two Cups with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. In 2023, he added another championship to his impressive career with the Knights.

3. Jonathan Quick ('12, '14, '23):

Jonathan Quick, widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders of his generation, has been a linchpin in the Los Angeles Kings' championship triumphs. Quick's exceptional play between the pipes was instrumental in the Kings' Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014.

4. Pat Maroon ('19, '20, '21)

Pat Maroon's first two Stanley Cups came in 2019 and 2020 as a member of the St. Louis Blues, where his size and skill were vital to the team's championship aspirations. In 2021, Maroon captured his third Stanley Cup, this time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

5. Sidney Crosby ('09, '16, '17)

Sidney Crosby's first championship came in 2009 when he led the Penguins to victory. He followed that up with two more championships in 2016 and 2017, solidifying his status as a true icon of the game.

6. Marc-Andre Fleury ('09, '16, '17)

Marc-Andre Fleury's first Cup win came with the Penguins in 2009, followed by two more championships in 2016 and 2017.

7. Kris Letang ('09, '16, '17)

Letang played a significant role in the Penguins' 2009 Cup victory, and his contributions continued in 2016 and 2017

8. Evgeni Malkin ('09, '16, '17)

Evgeni Malkin played an instrumental role in the team's 2009 Cup victory, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player. He also played a crucial part in the Penguins' back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

9. Patrick Kane ('10, '13, '15)

Patrick Kane has been a catalyst for the Chicago Blackhawks' Cup triumphs. Kane's first championship came in 2010 when the Blackhawks ended their 49-year drought. He then played pivotal roles in the team's victories in 2013 and 2015.

10. Jonathan Toews ('10, '13, '15)

Toews played an integral role in the Blackhawks' three recent championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

These active players with three Cups have left an indelible mark on the game of hockey. Their achievements, leadership, and remarkable performances have helped shape their respective teams' championship legacies.

