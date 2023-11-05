Start the Leon Draisaitl trade rumblings': NHL fans react to German Oilers star cutting dejected figure after 8th loss

For the Edmonton Oilers, few players have made as big an impact as Leon Draisaitl, the talented German center and alternate captain. However, even the most accomplished players can't escape the rollercoaster of emotions that come with the sport.

Recently, a post on Reddit's r/hockey captured the essence of Draisaitl's frustration after another tough loss, and NHL fans had plenty to say about it.

One Reddit user expressed their frustration, saying:

"F** this, it's my squad's turn to suck badly enough to get a high draft pick. The Oilers had their turn at the trough already! Thunder-stealing f**s."

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan shared their concerns about Draisaitl's emotional state, stating:

"For Oilers fans, I hope I’m wrong, but Drai seems to be getting angrier and angrier with each passing year. I don’t see how he re-signs."

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

One more fan's comment struck a more empathetic tone, saying:

"Imagine being the second-best player in the world, playing with the best player in the world, and the better part of a decade later, management STILL can't build a team around you. IT'S AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP LEON, YOU GOTTA ESCAPE."

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/computalgleech from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The reactions from these NHL fans on Reddit offer a glimpse into the passionate world of professional hockey fandom. As Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers navigate the challenges of the NHL season, it's clear that their dedicated fan base will continue to voice their opinions, and hope for brighter days ahead.

More on Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers' recent loss

Leon Draisaitl, a prominent German professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, has had an illustrious career. He was drafted third overall by the Oilers in the 2014 NHL entry draft, making him a key figure in their lineup.

In 2020, Leon Draisaitl achieved a historic milestone. He became the first German player to win the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the leading point scorer in the NHL, the Hart Memorial Trophy for regular season MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award for the most outstanding hockey player. These accolades cemented his status as one of the league's premier talents.

However, the Oilers' fortunes have taken a downturn in the 2023-24 NHL season, as they currently hold a disappointing record of 2-7-1 after 10 games. This unexpected underperformance has raised concerns about their playoff prospects.

The team's struggles have extended to star players like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who are facing goal droughts, putting further pressure on the franchise to make changes. This could potentially even involve the coaching staff, to turn their season around.