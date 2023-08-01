"Steal for the Bruins": Jeremy Swayman's arbitration deal has Boston fans elated

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman emerged from his arbitration hearing with a favorable outcome, being awarded a salary of $3.475 million for the upcoming season. As the news broke on Tuesday afternoon, NHL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the ruling.

Elliotte Friedman, a renowned NHL insider, reported the arbitration decision, tweeting,

"Arbitrator decision for Jeremy Swayman is $3.475M."

Before the weekend arbitration hearing, there was a notable $2.8 million gap between goalie Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins during contract talks. Swayman reportedly requested a $4.8 million salary for the 2023-24 season, while the Bruins offered $2 million.

Within moments, fans flooded social media platforms to express their views on the young netminder's new contract.

One fan exclaimed,

"Steal for the Bruins!"

Another fan chimed in, expressing surprise that the Bruins didn't pursue a multi-year deal to achieve a smaller average annual value (AAV). He said,

"Surprised they didn't try to do a multi year deal for a smaller AAV"

Among the reactions, a fan confidently declared,

"Swayman > Ullmark."

For now, the Bruins and their fans can celebrate securing the young goaltender for the upcoming season at what appears to be a reasonable price. Only time will tell if Swayman can continue to shine and become a vital piece of the Bruins' quest for success in the 2023-2024 NHL season.

More on Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman

During his second full season in the NHL, the 24-year-old Swayman showcased his talent with an impressive 24-6-4 record, a .920 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average. He shared playing time with Linus Ullmark, the Vezina Trophy winner, and together, they received the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing a league-low 2.06 goals against average last season.

Towards the end of the season, Swayman even outperformed Ullmark statistically. He also made a notable impact in the playoffs, playing in two games, including a crucial Game 7 start against the Florida Panthers in the first round, which resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss on home ice at the TD Garden.

Having been selected in the fourth round by the Bruins in the 2017 draft, Swayman has played in 88 regular-season games (82 starts) over three seasons, amassing an impressive 54-23-7 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA. In eight playoff appearances, he holds a 3-4-0 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.79 GAA.