Stefan Noesen gets emotional after his friend's son dies in a car accident

Carolina Hurricanes Winger Stefan Noesen recently took to Twitter to express his sorrow after learning of a tragic incident. The hockey world was struck by Noesen's heartfelt message as he shared the news of a devastating loss suffered by a close friend.

Stefan Noesen's tweet encapsulated the depth of his feelings and the unfortunate situation. He wrote,

"Life is short and wild shit happens at any given moment. Cherish your time with your loved ones, you just never know. Something terrible happened today to a really good friend. Please keep their family in your thoughts. And give your kids a big hug and kiss."

Stefan Noesen @stefannoesen Life is short and wild shit happens at any given moment. Cherish your time with your loved ones you just never know. Something terrible happened today to a really good friend. Please keep their family in your thoughts. And give your kids a big hug and kiss

Stefan Noesen, an American professional ice hockey player currently playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, demonstrated his compassionate and empathetic side on Twitter.

Stefan Noesen's heartfelt message involved the tragic loss of a young life. Landon Bourque, a Heritage High School sophomore, lost his life in a bicycle accident on the first day of school.

Frisco Independent School District (Frisco ISD) issued a statement expressing their grief over Bourque's passing. The school community mourned the loss of a beloved student. The tragedy brought together a community in shared sorrow and supported one another during this difficult time.

NBC Dallas Reporter Larry Collins tweeted,

"Frisco ISD confirms that Heritage High School student Landon Bourque was struck and killed on his bicycle on the first day of school. Police say the driver stopped and rendered aid, but the 15-year-old died."

Larry Collins @LarryNBC5 BREAKING UPDATE: Frisco ISD confirms that Heritage High School student, Landon Bourque was struck and killed on his bicycle on the first day of school. Police say the driver stopped and rendered aid, but the 15-year-old died. pic.twitter.com/SfAEehh7ph

More about the accident that caused further grief to Hurricanes' winger Stefan Noesen

The tragic incident unfolded on the first day of school in McKinney, Texas, as the 15-year-old Landon Bourque lost his life in a heartbreaking bicycle accident. Landon was en route to his classes when the accident occurred at an intersection in the Dallas suburb. According to a statement released by the McKinney Police Department on Facebook, the collision occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Tragically, the collision with a car resulted in severe injuries to Landon. Despite the driver's prompt response to stop and offer assistance, the injuries proved to be too grave, leading to the heartbreaking loss of the young teenager's life.

McKinney Police Department's statement,

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy.”

A statement from the school district reads:

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family, and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."

The memory of Landon will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who knew him.