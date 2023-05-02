Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the team when his contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.

Stamkos, who has been with the Lightning his entire career, recently stated that he only wants to wear the blue and white jersey for the remainder of his career.

"In my eyes, this is the only jersey I ever want to wear in my career."

The news will undoubtedly come as a relief to Lightning fans, who have watched Stamkos lead the team to two Stanley Cup championships. The 31-year-old forward has been a mainstay in the Lightning lineup since being drafted first overall in the 2008 NHL entry draft.

Stamkos has been a model of consistency throughout his career, posting impressive numbers season after season. He has recorded 515 goals and 541 assists in 1,003 regular-season games, and has added another 45 goals and 50 assists in 123 playoff games.

The Lightning will undoubtedly do everything in their power to ensure that Steven Stamkos remains with the team beyond this upcoming season.

With his leadership both on and off the ice, he has become a crucial part of the Lightning organization. For Stamkos, it appears that there is no better place to continue his career than in Tampa Bay.

Steven Stamkos has been a playoff performer for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos has established himself as one of the NHL's premier goal scorers and has been a vital part of the Lightning's success over the years, particularly in the playoffs.

Stamkos has played in 123 career playoff games for the Lightning, scoring 45 goals and 50 assists for a total of 95 points. He has also recorded 17 power-play goals and 5 game-winning goals in his playoff career.

Despite missing a significant portion of the playoffs in 2016 and 2019 (due to injuries), he has been one of the team's most reliable and consistent performers in the postseason.

Stamkos' most memorable playoff moment came in the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals against the Dallas Stars. He scored a goal in his first shift after missing the entire playoffs up until that point due to injury. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead and set the tone for their eventual series-clinching victory.

Throughout his playoff career, Steven Stamkos has proven to be a clutch performer, scoring key goals and making crucial plays at critical moments. His leadership and experience have been invaluable to the Lightning's playoff success, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a key player for the team in their quest for future championships.

