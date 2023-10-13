Steven Stamkos contract extension standoff takes new twist as Tampa Bay Lightning GM provides updated timeline

The Tampa Bay Lightning and their long-serving captain, Steven Stamkos, are in the midst of a contract extension standoff that has taken an unexpected turn. General Manager Julien BriseBois recently revealed to The Athletic that the team has decided to delay negotiations until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, leaving Stamkos in a state of uncertainty.

BriseBois explained in an interview with Pierre LeBrun, stating,

"Ultimately, I made the decision that it's in the best interest of our organization to wait until after the season to see what we have here, see how we perform, see how all these different, new pieces fit."

He added,

"Then we'll be in a better position to make the best decision to set ourselves up for continued success."

Despite the unexpected timeline, BriseBois emphasized that Steven Stamkos remains a pivotal part of the franchise's long-term plans.

"I've stated that I think it would be great for the organization for Steven to finish his career here. He wants that," BriseBois explained. "But what we want is for Steven to finish off his career in Tampa and for the club to continue to be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders for the remainder of his tenure."

The delay in contract negotiations has not gone unnoticed by Stamkos, who expressed his disappointment. He had hoped to secure an extension over the summer, stating,

"To be honest I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard."

Stamkos had been vocal about his desire to have a contract extension in place before the start of the season, but the timing did not align with the team's plans.

Despite the standstill, there is optimism within the organization that Steven Stamkos will remain in Tampa Bay. The Canadian forward has consistently performed at an elite level, scoring 34 goals and amassing 84 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 season.

Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, holds several franchise records, including being the all-time leader in goals (515) and points (1,057). He ranks second in games played (1,004) and assists (542). His contributions have been instrumental in the Lightning's recent success, which includes back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Steven Stamkos contract: How much has Lightning captain made through current deal?

In 2016, Stamkos committed to a remarkable eight-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, solidifying his role as the franchise's cornerstone. This significant deal, signed on June 29, 2016, was valued at $68,000,000, with an annual cap hit of $8,500,000.

Stamkos embarked on his NHL journey with an entry-level contract signed on July 29, 2008. This initial three-year deal was valued at $11,175,000.

As Steven Stamkos' performance continued to shine, he secured a substantial contract extension in 2011. On July 18, 2011, he inked a five-year deal with the Lightning, valued at $37,500,000. This contract came with an annual cap hit of $7,500,000.