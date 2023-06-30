Steven Stamkos contract: How much does the Tampa Bay Lightning captain earn in salary?

Steven Stamkos is the hockey centre for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who has been a prominent figure in the NHL. The Lightning captain inked an eight-year contract with the team on June 29, 2016, for $68 million.

Steven Stamkos earns $8.5 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $8.5 million. The contract comprises a $5.5 million in signing bonus. Stamkos earns $1 million in base salary with a minors salary of $6.5 million for the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old hockey star was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft with the first overall pick. Steven Stamkos has racked up 1,056 points in 1,003 games throughout 15 seasons. He also has 95 playoff points in 123 games. Stamkos will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 34.

Steven Stamkos’ professional hockey career

Steven Stamkos became a promising prospect after a strong campaign with the minor league Waxers, where he tallied 197 points in 66 games. The Sarnia Sting chose him with the first overall pick in the 2006 OHL Draft. Stamkos played with current and former NHL players like Logan Couture, John Tavares, Michael Del Zotto, Cameron Gaunce, Cody Hodgson, and P. K. Subban.

Steven Stamkos improved even more, the season next with the Sarnia Sting, scoring 58 goals and 105 points in 61 games. He was chosen for the CHL's first All-Star squad, which consists of the best players from all three major junior leagues, which also earned him a spot on the OHL second All-Star team. Stamkos steadily maintained his place as the top player in the NHL when the 2007–2008 season marked his eligibility for the draft.

Fan favorite Stamkos was the most sought-after centre among the available prospects in the run-up to the hotly anticipated 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He was up against star defensemen Drew Doughty and Zach Bogosian and highly regarded Russian winger Nikita Filatov, who also put up a fight.

When Tampa Bay Lightning ended with the NHL's poorest record after winning just 31 games in the 2007-08 season, they were given the first overall pick in the draft. As a result, the franchise chose to acquire the services of Stamkos.

After his draft selection with the Lightning, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the organization on July 29, 2008. As a result of the contract's performance-based clauses, Stamkos was able to earn an impressive $8.55 million based on his on-ice achievements and contributions to the team.

