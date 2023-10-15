Steven Stamkos injury: Why is Tampa Bay Lightning captain not playing tonight's game against Senators?

Steven Stamkos' injury status was disclosed by the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of tonight's game against Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Center.

Steven Stamkos clocked 18:11 TOI last night in Lightning's 6-4 loss to Detroit Red Wings. He exited the game as usual without reporting any injury after scoring two goals tallying three points. The Lightninig captain was involved in a couple of legal hits in last night's game.

Ahead of tonight's game, Tampa Bay Lightninig announced Steven Stamkos' lower-body injury will keep the captain out of tonight's lineup. Stamkos' status is day-to-day.

The Lightning will miss the veteran's leadership against Ottawa. They are currently 1-0 down against Sens whose offseason addition in Vladimir Tarasenko from New York Rangers scored the goal.

Anthony Cirelli scored a back hander into the top shelf of the Senators goal kept by Joonas Korpasilo to equalize the game at 1-1 with 18:55 left in the second period.

The Lightning will take on the Buffalo Sabres next on October 17th. Steven Stamkos' availability for the next game remains unknown. But the team will hope to have their captain and currently third-highest scorer back for next game.

New twist in Steven Stamkos' contract extension standoff

The No.1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft signed an eight-year/$68,000,000 contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29, 2016. The Lightning captain is due a contract extension as he is heading towards becoming a free agent at the end of this season.

During preseason, Steven Stamkos spoke out on his disappointment at the lack of contract extension talks.

Lightning GM Julien Brisebois recently addressed his plans for Stamkos' extension per The Athletic:

"Ultimately, I made the decision that it's in the best interest of our organization to wait until after the season to see what we have here, see how we perform, see how all these different, new pieces fit."

Brisebois also said:

"Then we'll be in a better position to make the best decision to set ourselves up for continued success."

The Lightning GM then disclosed his plans for Stamkos' future as a Tampa Bay Lightning and said:

"I've stated that I think it would be great for the organization for Steven to finish his career here. He wants that. But what we want is for Steven to finish off his career in Tampa and for the club to continue to be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders for the remainder of his tenure."

The Lightning GM's comments make the organisation seem committed to sign Stamkos to yet another extension and keep the veteran in Tampa. But, Stamkos will have to be patient and wait for the end of the 2023-24 NHL season to pen his next deal.