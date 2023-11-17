"Stomped by the worst team in the league": St. Louis Blues collapse to struggling San Jose Sharks leaves fans irate

Hockey is unpredictable, and the San Jose Sharks proved why even the NHL's 32nd-ranked team cannot be taken for granted in the league.

On Thursday, the Sharks downed the St. Louis Blues at home with an emphatic 5-1 victory, marking the best game of the season for the Sharks so far. For the Blues, it was a game that was not expected to end in this manner, and fans probably want to turn their focus to the next game.

Meanwhile, credit deserves to be given to the San Jose Sharks, who remained firm and successful in preventing the Blues from getting past their net. At one point, it appeared that the Sharks were well on their way to shut out the Blues, but a goal from Pavel Buchnevich saved Craig Berube from what could've been his worst defeat of the season.

The results were disappointing and shocking for St. Louis Blues fans, who were not expecting their team to lose to the struggling side. Here's what fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter, where one fan tweeted:

"Stomping a #2 team to being stomped by the worst team in the league is the STL way"

San Jose Sharks cruise past St. Louis Blues with dominant win

On Thursday, the Sharks hosted the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at SAP Center. They beat the Blues with a convincing 5-1 victory in what was their third win at home, and with that, they also snapped a three-game losing streak.

In the first period, Mike Hoffman put the Sharks up 1-0 at the 2:02 mark. This was the only goal scored in the period.

Within just 17 seconds into the second period, William Eklund gave the Sharks a two-goal advantage. Givani Smith, Luke Kunin, and Hoffman (his second goal of the game) all scored in the second period to give the Sharks a 5-0 lead.

In the third period, Pavel Buchnevich scored the only goal for the Blues in the contest to make for the final 5-1 scoreline. Six players notched up two points for the Sharks in the contest, with Hoffman scoring two goals. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves with a. 977 SV% for the winning team.

The San Jose Sharks (3-13-1) will next return to the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) on Nov. 20. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.