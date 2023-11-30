"Stop calling yourself New York Giants": NY Rangers fans irate as Devils' Jack Hughes links up with MLB for collab

In an unexpected turn of events, New Jersey Devils' star player Jack Hughes has stirred the pot among NY Rangers fans by teaming up with Major League Baseball (MLB) for a collaborative venture.

This move comes on the heels of Hughes showcasing his extraordinary skills by drilling a hockey puck through the MetLife Stadium uprights, garnering attention and admiration.

While the collaboration itself remains undisclosed, the timing has irked the Rangers faithful, who expected Hughes to be solely focused on the upcoming NHL Stadium Series at MetLife in February.

The rivalry between the Devils and the Rangers is legendary, and fans on the blue side of New York are expressing their displeasure at Hughes diversifying his promotional efforts.

With tensions already high ahead of the much-anticipated outdoor games, some Rangers supporters argue that Hughes should be solely focused on preparing for the clash against the Philadelphia Flyers.

As the rivalry between the two teams reaches a fever pitch, fans are eager for their favorite players to maintain a singular focus on bringing glory to their respective franchises.

It remains to be seen how this collaboration will unfold and whether it will have any impact on the on-ice dynamics between the Devils and the Rangers.

Vesey's late heroics lift NY Rangers to thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Red Wings

Jimmy Vesey played the hero for the NY Rangers, scoring the decisive goal with just 4:15 remaining in the third period, securing a 3-2 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Rangers, determined to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, rebounded from their recent defeat with resilience.

After killing off a penalty, the Rangers capitalized on a fortuitous bounce, with Vesey backhanding the rebound past Detroit goaltender Ville Husso.

The Red Wings contested the goal for a possible high stick, but after a brief consultation with replay officials in Toronto, Vesey's tally was upheld.

K'Andre Miller's one-timer, assisted by Mika Zibanejad, tied the game earlier in the third period. The NY Rangers' comeback was further fueled by the return of defenseman Adam Fox from a leg injury that sidelined him for 10 games.

Artemi Panarin also found the back of the net for the Rangers, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves, including crucial stops during a late Detroit power play.

Moritz Seider and Robby Fabbri scored 23 seconds apart for the Red Wings in the second period, halting their three-game winning streak. Despite a valiant effort by Detroit goaltender Husso, who stopped 38 shots, the NY Rangers secured their seventh comeback win of the season.