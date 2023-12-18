"Stop fighting after clean hits": Nikita Zadorov dropping the gloves against Reese Johnson for hit on Elias Pettersson leaves NHL fans divided

In a heated game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, defenseman Nikita Zadorov found himself at the center of controversy just over five minutes into the third period. The catalyst for the incident was a clean hit delivered by Blackhawks' Reese Johnson on Canucks star Elias Pettersson.

Known for his physical play, Nikita Zadorov wasted no time in responding to the hit, jumping on Johnson and initiating a brawl that resulted in him being handed an instigator penalty and a game misconduct.

The Canucks were consequently put on the penalty kill, giving the Blackhawks a crucial power play opportunity.

The incident has left NHL fans divided, with some applauding Nikita Zadorov for defending his teammate and asserting a physical presence on the ice.

Others, though, questioned the necessity of such retaliation and criticized Nikita Zadorov for taking himself out of the game during a crucial moment. One tweeted:

"Stop fighting after clean hits."

Despite the controversy, the Canucks eventually emerged victorious against the Blackhawks. The game will undoubtedly spark discussions about the potential consequences of aggressive retaliation in professional hockey.

Nikita Zadorov's Canucks surge past Blackhawks in thriller

In a pulsating clash at the United Center on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks clinched a 4-3 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks, highlighted by a dynamic second-period onslaught.

Brock Boeser showcased his scoring prowess, notching up his 23rd goal of the season at an impressive pace, going level with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead. Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko played a pivotal role with 25 saves, contributing to Vancouver's remarkable 5-0-1 record in their last six games.

Despite a sluggish start, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet commended his team's resilience, particularly in the second period. Elias Pettersson ignited the comeback with a power-play goal at 18:15, leveling the scores. Nick Foligno responded for the Blackhawks, scoring on the power play at 35 seconds of the second period to make it 2-1.

The Canucks swiftly seized control as Dakota Joshua (3:04) and Boeser (3:45) netted goals within a minute, establishing a 3-2 lead. Boeser's exquisite wrist shot was followed by Ilya Mikheyev tipping in a shot from Tyler Myers at 15:41, extending Vancouver's lead to 4-2.

Cole Guttman brought the Blackhawks within striking distance at 6:44 of the third period with a power-play goal, making it 4-3. Despite a late surge from Chicago, the Canucks held on for the win.