"Stop overrating Crosby, he’s not a top 4 Centre" - NHL fans deliver their hot takes over NHL 24 Top 10 Center rankings

The excitement is building with the release date for NHL 24, the highly anticipated ice hockey simulation video game from EA Sports. With October 6, 2023, marked on the calendars of eager gamers and hockey enthusiasts, there's been much buzz surrounding the game's features, graphics and player ratings.

One aspect that has caught the attention of fans is the unveiling of the Top 10 NHL centers in the game. These rankings have always been a hot topic of discussion among the hockey community, and this year's list has not disappointed in stirring up passionate opinions.

At the pinnacle of the rankings is none other than Connor McDavid, the electrifying Edmonton Oilers superstar. With a staggering rating of 97, McDavid is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. However, as is often the case with such rankings, not everyone is in full agreement.

Sidney Crosby was rated 93 and was placed in fourth place. One outspoken fan took to social media to voice their opinion:

"Stop overrating Crosby, he's not a top 4 center in the NHL."

On the other hand, there are some believe McDavid deserves even more recognition. One fan passionately argued,

"Let's stop giving McDavid below 99, please."

One fan humorously noted,

"Crosby at 4 is kinda funny, but it screws over AM, so I'm okay with it."

In the world of video games, player ratings and rankings can spark intense debates and discussions among fans. NHL 24's Top 10 Center rankings are no exception, with passionate fans sharing their hot takes and opinions on social media platforms.

As the release date approaches, gamers and hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the chance to take the ice with their favorite players and teams, exploring the virtual world of NHL 24.

More on the features in the New NHL 24 video game

NHL 24, the upcoming installment in EA Sports' NHL video game series, is set to deliver a significant gameplay overhaul compared to its predecessor, NHL 23.

Players can anticipate several new features, including total control skill moves that enable complex dekes with a single button press, an exhaust engine, goalie fatigue, an improved passing system utilizing four face buttons and physics-based contact for body checking akin to NHL 2004's Bruise Control.

Excitingly, NHL 24 introduces the return of body-checking players into benches and broken glass. Furthermore, the game offers full crossplay for Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel, a substantial improvement over NHL 23's limited crossplay.