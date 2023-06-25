NHL fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions after learning that Torey Krug, the talented defenseman for the St. Louis Blues, had refused to waive his no-trade clause (NTC) for a potential trade to the Philadelphia Flyers. The news, shared by Pierre LeBrun, a trusted NHL insider, ignited a flurry of comments and opinions from fans across the league.

LeBrun said,

"My understanding at the moment is that Torey Krug won’t waive his NTC for a trade to Philadelphia. I suppose he could always change his mind, but that’s where it is as of now."

Numerous fans expressed their disappointment with Krug's decision, with one Twitter user going as far as saying,

"My understanding at the moment is that Torey Krug is not a very nice person."

Some fans satirically commented on Krug's agency in making a decision that aligned with his preferences. One fan tweeted,

"I love this for Torey Krug. Blowing up a massive trade simply because you don't feel like it."

The reactions weren't limited to disappointment or admiration alone. Some fans speculated on the potential consequences of Krug's decision, especially if he were to face the Philadelphia Flyers in the upcoming season. One fan playfully commented,

"Torey Krug is going to get booed worse than Santa Claus when he has to play a game in Philly next season."

Discussions surrounding Krug's refusal to waive his NTC continued to circulate on social media. NHL fans expressed disappointment and criticized his decision to prioritize his own interests. Krug's choice may impact both the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues trade discussions that involved Torey Krug

Reports were buzzing about a potential trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues. Flyers forward Kevin Hayes was a key player involved in the trade. Other players such as Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and Blues defensemen Torey Krug and Justin Faulk were also linked to the deal.

Progress seemed to be made on the trade last night, with reports suggesting that the two teams were close to finalizing the deal. However, it now appears that one of the players involved has complicated matters.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that Krug, the aforementioned Blues defenseman, has refused to waive his no-trade clause. As a result, Krug cannot be included in the trade.

Another NHL insider, Darren Dreger, has provided an update that all but confirms the deal is now likely dead.

