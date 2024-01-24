Stuart Skinner emotional after surpassing Grant Fuhr in Oilers record books

In a historic feat, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has etched his name in the franchise's record books by breaking the legendary Grant Fuhr's longstanding record for the longest winning streak.

Skinner's stellar performance in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets marked his 11th consecutive triumph, surpassing Fuhr's impressive 10-game streak from the 1985–86 season.

Skinner shone with an excellent show, blocking 27 out of 28 shots at goal. This led the Oilers to their amazing 14-game winning streak. What makes Skinner's feat even more impressive is his consistency, having allowed no more than two goals in each of his last 10 outings.

When Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton asked about breaking Grant Fuhr's record, Skinner expressed a mix of emotions, acknowledging the significance of surpassing a goaltending legend he looks up to.

"It means a lot. I was feeling a lot of emotions, especially going on the ice as the first star because it's pretty cool being able to break a record from one of the best goalies to ever live, a guy that I look up to," said Skinner.

Reflecting on the achievement, Skinner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to break a record held by Fuhr, a goalie he has admired and even interacted with.

"I’m very fortunate to be able to break it," Skinner added.

The Oilers are getting ready to face the Chicago Blackhawks this Thursday. Stuart Skinner's treme­ndous gameplay and historic streak certainly cement his position in Oilers history. He stands tall with the legendary goalkeepers who've made a lasting impact on the team.

Stuart Skinner's Ascendance: A tale of records and playoff glory

In 2017, the Edmonton Oilers picked Stuart Skinner in the third round of the NHL draft. He started as a backup. But when senior players got injured in the 2022–23 season, he took charge.

His performance won him a three-year, $7.8 million deal. He displayed skill at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Plus, he ran for the Calder Trophy as the best rookie.

Skinner's journey started in the Western Hockey League, where he helped Swift Current secure the 2018 championship. His AHL stint with Bakersfield and 13 NHL games in 2021–22 paved the way for success.

Notably, Skinner set an Oilers record by achieving his first shutout in just 14 games. In the 2023 playoffs, he joined the elite company, becoming the third rookie goalie in Oilers history to secure a playoff victory.

With roots in a family of nine, Stuart Skinner's remarkable journey is marked by dedication, milestones, and an enduring passion for the game.